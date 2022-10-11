Read full article on original website
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Signing With IMPACT, Notes That The Process 'Isn't Romantic'
Mike Bailey discusses the long process behind negotiating with a pro wrestling company. When 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was able to return to the United States in 2022 after spending five years away due to a ban, he already had signed with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of months prior. As the one year anniversary of Bailey signing with the company approaches, he is currently enjoying a run as the X-Division Champion.
AEW Files To Trademark 'Varsity Club'
A new varsity trademark for AEW. On October 10, AEW applied to trademark "Varsity Club" for entertainment services. On the October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Sterling announced that he had a copyright on "Varsity" and would prevent the Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) from using the name. AEW applied to trademark "Varsity Athletes" on the same day.
