brownbears.com
Men's soccer hosts Harvard Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Harvard this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The Bears and Crimson will both be looking to secure their first Ivy League victory of the season as both teams have begun the conference portion of their schedules 0-1-1. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online atBrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.
brownbears.com
Men's water polo hosting four games over the weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo will host four games this weekend as part of the Harvard Invitational. The Bears will play two games on both Saturday (Oct. 15) and Sunday (Oct. 16). Brown (9-7) will begin the weekend with a matchup against Gannon on Saturday at 10...
brownbears.com
Volleyball hosts Penn and Princeton over weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's volleyball returns home for two matches to close out the first half of Ivy League play this weekend. The Bears will start the weekend taking on Penn on Friday (Oct. 14) at 7 p.m. before hosting Princeton on Saturday (Oct. 15) at 5 p.m.
brownbears.com
Women's Rugby Heads to Army for Friday Night NIRA Match
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's rugby (3-1-1) continues NIRA conference play with a road match against Army West Point Black Knights (3-1), scheduled for Friday (Oct. 14) at 7 p.m. Tomorrow night's match will stream through GoArmyWestPoint.com. Friday night's game is a make-up from the originally scheduled meeting on...
brownbears.com
Men's Lacrosse Adds Leeds as Volunteer Assistant; Rounds Out Staff for 2023
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rothman Head Coaching Chair for Men's Lacrosse Mike Daly has announced the addition of volunteer assistant coach Aaron Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign. Leeds rounds out the staff alongside assistant coaches Brett Holm and John Svec as well as Operations Coordinator Alec Tocco. "I'm excited...
brownbears.com
Pre-recorded James Perry Coaches Show to Air on Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will return to the airwaves this Thursday night, October 13 on 790 The Score and online at TheScore790.com. Host Scott Cordsichi will be joined by Perry, along with two player guests, senior defensive back Josh Ofili and sophomore kicker Christopher Maron. The group will highlight last weekend's big win at Central Connecticut State and look ahead to this Friday's nationally televised showdown at Princeton.
brownbears.com
Ella Palmer named to New Zealand Women's National Water Polo Team
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's water polo freshman Ella Palmer has been named to the New Zealand Women's National Water Polo Team. "I am super excited for Ella to get this opportunity to represent her country," said head coach Felix Mercado. "I think its important for not only our athletic department, but also our university to support our student athletes when these rare opportunities present themselves. We are proud of Ella and can't wait to see what she does."
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket
Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball ticket claimed this October, according to Rhode Island Lottery. A Middletown man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
rinewstoday.com
Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame set for Nov. 19th
The 5th Annual Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame induction dinner will be taking place on Saturday, November 19th at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick RI. The time is running out for anyone who wants to attend the 2022 the Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Induction dinner, as the event is expected to sell out. The annual dinner event began inducting the state’s best of the best who played the game back in 2018, and over the last five years the event has seen 107 men, women players, directors, umpires, sponsors and coaches get the call to the hall.
Uprise RI
Gerritt: The closing of Morley Field is illegal
The following is an open letter from Greg Gerritt, Watershed Steward for the Moshassuck River and member of Friends of the Moshassuck, to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the United States National Parks Service (NPS) about the City of Pawtucket’s plan to sell Morley Field, the only green space in an environmental justice neighborhood in Pawtucket’s District 5, so that it might be paved over into a parking lot.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College continues cheaper online bachelor’s program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College launched a new bachelor’s program this spring. The program, bachelor of professional studies, allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree for a lower price. ABC 6 News spoke with Helen Tate, vice president for Academic Affairs, about what this program...
johnstonsunrise.net
Ponds stocked with trout … go fish
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) stocked 24 waterways with rainbow and brook trout last week before the holiday. DEM is providing stocking updates via its website at dem.ri.gov/fishing. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on the DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.
$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston
The Rhode Island Lottery said it was the game's largest-ever jackpot.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Pickerel Opens in Providence — Where Big King Used to Be
A new restaurant has opened in Providence — and in typical Rhode Island fashion, it’s where another popular establishment “used to be.”. Pickerel has officially launched in Luongo Square on the West End, where “Big King” once was. This week, the owners unveiled photos of...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
‘It’s really hard’: Teen referee says confrontation with parents wasn’t her first
"This wasn't the first incident, so I've just gotten vulnerable," she said. "I want to stay on the ice, but it's really hard."
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
