Read full article on original website
Related
Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort
Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique
born2invest.com
Over 7,000 Direct Jobs Generated by the Cannabis Sector in Colombia
The cannabis industry generates around 7 thousand formal and direct jobs in the country, of which between 15 and 20% are in Valle del Cauca. For this and other impacts, the Governor’s Office of Valle del Cauca, in its commitment to strengthening this industry, will hold the I National Cannabis and Hemp Summit 2022 on November 10th and 11th.
born2invest.com
Madrid Green Mobility Lab to Promote Public-Private Projects
Sustainability is one of the 2030 objectives set by the European Union and the city of Madrid does not want to be left behind in this objective. To this end, it is committed to sustainable mobility within the framework of the Madrid 360 environmental strategy. In order to achieve the...
born2invest.com
CSOs Call for Building Sustainable Food Systems in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso, like other countries, took part in the United Nations Summit on Food Systems in September 2021. The objective of this meeting was to help shape a common vision of sustainable food systems. Civil society organizations had actively participated in the preparation of this summit, particularly through the national consultations initiated by the then Prime Minister.
Comments / 0