KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High students get grant to promote inclusion
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Senior High student group is getting $10,000 for a project that they hope promotes inclusion and celebrates every student. It Gets Better Project awarded the grant to the LGBTSA club, which has 70 members and plans to use the money for a mural project recognizing all students in the GISH community. The club’s main rule is “No one sits alone.”
gothenburgleader.com
Jesseph Appeals Unsafe Buildings Determination
Gothenburg City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 4, and while many items were discussed, reviewed, and approved, the hot topic of the night was Andrew Jesseph’s properties that were deemed “unsafe buildings” at a previous council meeting. Jesseph appealed to the council regarding two...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine
KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage. Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
etxview.com
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
KSNB Local4
New playground coming to Grand Island park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
COVID boosters, flu shots available in Kearney area
KEARNEY — “Give me some of that Satan serum.” That’s what a local resident told a pharmacist when she rolled up her sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot not long ago. The weary public has set COVID-19 on the back shelf, but the pandemic is not over.
Kearney Hub
David Else swaps his calls to Ricketts’ call-in show for a campaign for Congress
LINCOLN — You may know him as “David from Overton” for his regular calls to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ radio call-in show to criticize Republican policies. But that notoriety and a hard-luck life story have elevated David Else from a call-in show regular into a candidate for U.S. Congress, albeit a long-shot one, against U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, who has represented the Nebraska’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District since 2007.
Kearney Hub
Hairball returns to Grand Island
Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
knopnews2.com
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
nypressnews.com
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.
