Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Senior High students get grant to promote inclusion

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Senior High student group is getting $10,000 for a project that they hope promotes inclusion and celebrates every student. It Gets Better Project awarded the grant to the LGBTSA club, which has 70 members and plans to use the money for a mural project recognizing all students in the GISH community. The club’s main rule is “No one sits alone.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Jesseph Appeals Unsafe Buildings Determination

Gothenburg City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 4, and while many items were discussed, reviewed, and approved, the hot topic of the night was Andrew Jesseph’s properties that were deemed “unsafe buildings” at a previous council meeting. Jesseph appealed to the council regarding two...
GOTHENBURG, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Kearney, NE
Business
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Kearney Knights of Columbus raise funds for new ultrasound machine

KEARNEY — The St. James Council of the Knights of Columbus is raising $36,000 for a new ultrasound machine at Collage. Collage’s current machine is 13 years old, outdated and “on its last legs,” according to Jim Dubas, who is heading the effort for the Knights.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

New playground coming to Grand Island park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings plant expanding, adding workers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

COVID boosters, flu shots available in Kearney area

KEARNEY — “Give me some of that Satan serum.” That’s what a local resident told a pharmacist when she rolled up her sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot not long ago. The weary public has set COVID-19 on the back shelf, but the pandemic is not over.
KEARNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Economy
Kearney Hub

David Else swaps his calls to Ricketts’ call-in show for a campaign for Congress

LINCOLN — You may know him as “David from Overton” for his regular calls to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ radio call-in show to criticize Republican policies. But that notoriety and a hard-luck life story have elevated David Else from a call-in show regular into a candidate for U.S. Congress, albeit a long-shot one, against U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, who has represented the Nebraska’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District since 2007.
OVERTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Hairball returns to Grand Island

Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
LINCOLN, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE

