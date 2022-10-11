ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WOWK

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers’ resilience

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK

International climate change bodies win humanity award

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Biden: Truss plan a ‘mistake’ amid ‘worldwide inflation’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation.”. Biden said it was “predictable”...
BUSINESS
WOWK

German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister on Friday urged the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up their measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, in medical facilities and care homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Putin’s lying diplomats make excuses for terror in Ukraine. Expel them all

Like early morning river mist, hopes of peace in Ukraine rise momentarily, then dissipate with the first sigh of a contrary breeze. UN chief António Guterres mounts a mission to Moscow and Kyiv – then Vladimir Putin’s missiles blow it all to hell. Russia coyly offers talks at next month’s G20 summit. Then Joe Biden scoffs: they’re not serious, he’s heard it all before.
POLITICS
WOWK

Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
ACCIDENTS
WOWK

Latvia calls watchdog’s migrant mistreatment claims ‘absurd’

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd” claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and...
ADVOCACY
WOWK

US firepower showcased in Philippine joint combat drills

CAPAS, Philippines (AP) — Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and U.S. stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky on Thursday in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression.
MILITARY
WOWK

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

Russian authorities have promised free accommodation to all residents of the occupied Kherson region who choose to evacuate to Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement Thursday shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson asked the Kremlin to organize evacuation from four cities, citing the danger from missile strikes.
POLITICS
WOWK

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that inflation threatens to become “a runaway train,’’ the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. Speaking to reporters Thursday,...
BUSINESS
WOWK

Despite turmoil, UK Treasury chief says economic plan stays

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief on Thursday rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng flatly ruled...
BUSINESS
WOWK

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union’s president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY

