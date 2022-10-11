ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Incomparable ‘K’-- Hurricane Season 2022 vs. 2021

It goes without saying that no two hurricane seasons are the same. There are endless stats, facts and figures to drive home the point. For example, consider when and where the “K” named storm formed this season versus last season. The 2022 Atlantic Basin hurricane season spun Tropical...
DHS announces new law enforcement process for Venezuelan migrants

DORAL, Fla. – The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that they are releasing new directives for a major change in the Venezuelan immigration policy to the U.S. 24,000 Venezuelan migrants will be eligible for a new program to come to the U.S. The actions are intended to address...
