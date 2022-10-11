Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Incomparable ‘K’-- Hurricane Season 2022 vs. 2021
It goes without saying that no two hurricane seasons are the same. There are endless stats, facts and figures to drive home the point. For example, consider when and where the “K” named storm formed this season versus last season. The 2022 Atlantic Basin hurricane season spun Tropical...
Click10.com
DHS announces new law enforcement process for Venezuelan migrants
DORAL, Fla. – The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that they are releasing new directives for a major change in the Venezuelan immigration policy to the U.S. 24,000 Venezuelan migrants will be eligible for a new program to come to the U.S. The actions are intended to address...
Click10.com
Migrant landings up 200%, officials say, as 43 arrive in South Florida Friday
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Local and federal authorities responded to a migrant landing on Key Biscayne Friday morning and two additional landings in the Florida Keys. The Key Biscayne landing happened at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on the southern part of the island. According to the U.S....
Comments / 0