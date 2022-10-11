Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data
Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
invezz.com
Retail crypto investment trends and attitudes – EndoTech key findings
2021’s crypto market excitement showed an incredible uptick in the number of American wallet holders. EndoTech’s survey shows interest among new participants has declined due to the elongated crypto winter. The percentage of Americans who own crypto currency has flattened at 17%. EndoTech recently conducted a survey amid...
invezz.com
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
invezz.com
Best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy amid soaring rates
REIT stock have crashed hard in 2022. The main US REIT ETF has crashed by more than 30%. We explain why Realty Income, Digital Realty Trust, and AvalonBay are good buys. REIT stocks have crashed in 2022 as worries of high-interest rates surge. The Schwab U.S REIT ETF has plunged by more than 32% from the highest level this year and is trading at the lowest level since November 2022. Here are the best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
invezz.com
Should you buy or sell the US dollar ahead of today’s US CPI report
Financial market participants expect the US CPI report to show signs of inflation cooling down. Stocks cannot rally unless there is evidence that inflation has peaked. Both the YoY and MoM data matters for the Fed in deciding the next move. The main event of the trading week is the...
invezz.com
Moderna shares jumped 15% on Wednesday: this is why
Moderna builds on an agreement it signed with Merck in 2016. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Wall Street currently sees about a 65% upside in Moderna shares. Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped as much as 15% this morning after the biotechnology...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Stocks fell on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest updates on the outlook on inflation, consumer spending and corporate earnings
invezz.com
Meta Platforms makes a four-year low despite a big news
Meta announces its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset. Russia adds Meta to its list of terrorist and extremist organisations. Atlantic Equities downgraded Meta shares to "neutral" on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) made a four-year low on Tuesday after announcing its new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
invezz.com
Institutional investors are betting on Novavax. How attractive is the stock?
Institutional investors' total holding of NVAX stock has increased from Q1 to Q2. NVAX is buoyed by the latest vaccine developments, with 2.80% gains in five days. The stock remains largely bearish, having lost 86% YTD. Large holdings of stocks by institutional investors signal potential big price moves. That’s because...
invezz.com
Carnival share price forecast amid existential going concern risks
Carnival share price has been in a bearish trend recently. The company has over $30 billion in total debt. Therefore, there are existential going concern risks. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) share price has collapsed this year even as business conditions improve. The stock was trading at $6.64 on Wednesday, which was the lowest level since 1992. It has plunged by more than 90% from its highest level in 2017.
invezz.com
Ashmore share price forms bullish engulfing as AUM slips
Ashmore share price has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. The company's assets under management continued plunging in Q3. It now has an AUM of 56 billion pounds, down from the previous 64 billion. Ashmore Group (LON: ASHM) share price continued its bearish trend as concerns about...
invezz.com
USD/HKD: How long can the Hong Kong dollar peg hold?
The USD/HKD price has remained in a consolidation phase in the past few days. The US dollar index has surged to the highest level in over 20 years. The Hong Kong dollar peg will last even as the dollar strength continues. The USD/HKD price has been in a consolidation phase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
Bitcoin price retreats below $19,000 ahead of highly anticipated CPI
Bitcoin price fell about 2.5% ahead of key US inflation data out at 08:30 ET on Thursday. BTC tested support near $18,600 and could see fresh losses if there's a CPI surprise. An upward reaction could push BTC back to the $20,000 level. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has retreated by more than...
invezz.com
Is Boeing stock a ‘buy’ after deliveries went up in September?
Boeing says it delivered more planes in September than it did a month earlier. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Boeing stock. Its shares are currently down more than 40% versus their year-to-date high. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is in the green on Tuesday after the multinational said...
invezz.com
High-growth gamefi tokens to get this October
ENJ increased in trading volume by 60% in the last 24 hours, GALA by 101% and BORA by 103%. All of the projects connected with these tokens have undergone updates, partnerships and developments. All coins have grown in value by over 10% in the last week, showcasing a high-growth trend.
invezz.com
Sovryn secures $5.4M in latest funding round led by General Catalyst
The latest Sovryn funding round is aimed at building a global financial ecosystem for individual sovereignty. Sovryn managed to raise $5.4 million from several investors led by General Catalyst. The funding round comes ahead of the public launch of Sovryn’s Zero protocol. Sovryn, a Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol, has today...
invezz.com
VCORE’s final presale backed by Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands among multiple blockchain, gaming and metaverse-focused firms to back the final VCORE presale. The industry giants join top crypto investors like Sky9 Capital, and Rosemoor Digital Assets in backing VCORE. VCORE is set to help power the crypto metaverse when it launches on the revolutionary social app IMVU.
invezz.com
Dominica selects TRON to issue its national cryptocurrency
TRON is now the national blockchain infrastructure for the Commonwealth of Dominica. The partnership between TRON and Dominica is for the development of a national cryptocurrency. Dominica hopes to use the token to promote its national heritage and tourism. Despite the ongoing crypto winter, blockchain technology continues to see unprecedented...
invezz.com
What is happening in the UK – is the economy crumbling?
Our Analyst Dan Ashmore dives deep into the UK economy, looking at the aftermath of the disastrous mini-budget. Pensions are safe, he writes, but the economy is a total mess. Credibility of UK shot, investors bailing and bonds selling off at alarming rate. I’m struggling to think of a more...
invezz.com
Boba Network deploys first Layer-2 on Moonbeam
Boba Network has launched its execution layer on cross-chain smart contracts platform Moonbeam. The deployment of BobaBeam makes Boba Network the first Layer-2 to go live on Moonbeam. The platform has also unveiled its Hybrid Compute feature to help boost Web2 to Web3 development. Boba Network, a blockchain-powered multichain Layer-2...
Comments / 0