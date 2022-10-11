Read full article on original website
Ethereum should be valued like a tech stock – Deep Dive
Bitcoin is a commodity. Ethereum is a security. And that’s perfectly fine. Centralisation is inevitable – but could be a bull case. Could it be a regulated smart contract blockchain?. Considering how much of my time these days is spent navigating the waters of the cryptocurrency market, I...
Bitcoin’s Proof of Work is a ‘feature not a flaw’: CleanSpark CEO
CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford says Bitcoin mining has value for BTC. Bitcoin has no CEO and is fully decentralised, and no one can just change its total supply of 21 million. Bradford's comments come a few weeks after Ethereum switched from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is the largest proof-of-work...
Uniswap raises $165M in series B funding, should you buy UNI now?
Uniswap’s value increased by 12% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of the UNI cryptocurrency increased by 135%. After securing $165 million in funding, Uniswap’s ecosystem can grow further. One of the most popular decentralized exchanges (DEX), known as Uniswap (UNI/USD) has successfully managed to raise...
Jim Cramer reveals his favourite after day 1 of bank earnings
Wells Fargo reports lower-than-expected profit for its Q3. Jim Cramer says the Wells Fargo stock is still a buy. Wells Fargo is down more than 30% versus its YTD high. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) reported lower-than-expected profit for its fiscal third quarter on Friday. Shares still closed the regular session up about 2.0%.
4 takeaways after the US inflation week
US inflation shows that the prices of goods and services continue to rise, affecting the US consumer. Stocks had a weird reaction to the inflation data, making a U-turn on the day only to gave up gains later. The trading week that just ended brought more confusion to financial markets....
UnitedHealth continued to ‘execute very well’ in Q3
UnitedHealth reports a strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. Wall Street has a consensus "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth. UNH is trading around the same price at which it started the year. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) traded up on Friday after the managed healthcare company reported solid...
KuCoin opens deposit services for Tezos USDT
Tezos integrated Tether, the biggest stablecoin by market cap. The blockchain is well-known for being able to upgrade seamlessly without forks. Future upgrades are expected to include integrated optimistic rollups, which will enable higher throughput. KuCoin, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced deposit services for Tezos (XTZ/USD) USDT (Tether), Invezz...
Ashmore share price forms bullish engulfing as AUM slips
Ashmore share price has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. The company's assets under management continued plunging in Q3. It now has an AUM of 56 billion pounds, down from the previous 64 billion. Ashmore Group (LON: ASHM) share price continued its bearish trend as concerns about...
JPMorgan Q3 report: ‘it has better position in the capital markets’
JPMorgan reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3. Doug Butler says JPMorgan stock is more attractive than rivals. Shares of the investment bank are down over 30% for the year. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) ended in the green on Friday after reporting market-beating results for its fiscal third...
USD/HKD: How long can the Hong Kong dollar peg hold?
The USD/HKD price has remained in a consolidation phase in the past few days. The US dollar index has surged to the highest level in over 20 years. The Hong Kong dollar peg will last even as the dollar strength continues. The USD/HKD price has been in a consolidation phase...
Paris Blockchain Week brings Web3 to the Louvre
Paris Blockchain Week is Europe’s biggest blockchain event. Organisers expect over 10,000 international attendees and more than 400 speakers. The event’s 4th edition will take place from 20th to 24th March 2023. Paris Blockchain Week returns for a 4th edition, this time bringing the best of blockchain and...
