Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Which State Has the Most Miss USA Winners?
Find out which state has the most Miss USA titleholders as well as how many states do not have any winners.
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Loretta Lynn Buried in Family Plot During a Private Ceremony, Public Memorial Being Planned
Loretta Lynn was laid to rest on Friday (Oct. 7) in a private ceremony at her family's cemetery at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate, according to a report from the Tennessean. About 100 guests were in attendance. The late, great country legend left instructions for her funeral proceedings, including plans...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
tvinsider.com
‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
The Homeowner Who Was Left Unimpressed With Her Fixer Upper Experience
For the home decor lover, "Fixer Upper" can be synonymous with beautiful homes, magnolia trees, and picture-perfect living. Joanna and Chip Gaines, the couple from the show, have only continued to grow since the show was greenlit in 2013 (via HGTV). Since then, they've released a product line with Target and even launched their own streaming platform, Magnolia Network.
Florida Angler Breaks 12-Year Record With 101-Pound Wahoo
On Friday (October 7), Derrick Dover, his brother, Andrew, and his dad, Tony, loaded up their beloved boat, the Muscle Memories, and set off for the 7th and final day of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. It had been a thrilling week, with their fellow anglers reeling in a...
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
This Is What a “Soul Home” Is, and How I Found Mine
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. I’ve lived in about a dozen places and been to more than 50 countries — but I’ve never been as happy to be somewhere as I am now, in Chicago. Even on the worst days, I can look out across my alley, through the jumble of power lines and garbage cans, and feel at peace. It’s because I’ve found my soul home, the place where I know I’m meant to be.
This Adorable 108-Year-Old House for Sale in Denver Has Undergone a Gorgeous Renovation
It feels odd to call a home “bite-sized,” but that’s exactly what I want to call this brick single-family for sale in Denver. From the petite front porch to the little gate that leads to the backyard, it’s all just so perfectly proportioned. And, given that it was built in 1914, it’s immaculately preserved.
SheKnows
Chloe Wants to Break Up With Brady Who Hears a Cryptic Admission From Kristen — Plus, Kate and Roman Get Married
From his room in the Pub, Roman talks to Rex on the phone, who tells him all he can do right now is to make sure Kate’s comfortable and to keep her spirits up. Rex says he’ll be by soon and hangs up. Sarah finds him at the nurses’ station. He asks if there’s anything she can do to help. He thanks her, but without the orchid there’s nothing that can be done. He then apologizes for messing up their relationship, but he’s grateful for the time they had. She is too.
A Home Stylist’s Australian House Is Filled with Plants and Fun Vintage Finds
Name: Collette Leeuwangh, husband, son, Labrador puppy Bear, and three goldfish. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We live in a home situated inside a cul-de-sac and close to South Fremantle. The house is a 1985 build, and we are...
See How a Home Stager Turned This Queen Anne Victorian into a Warm, Welcoming Abode
A 1908 Queen Anne Victorian in Portland, Oregon, particularly one that still boasts original details, is a hot commodity in the Pacific Northwest. Buyers flock to this charming and historic style and, when staged impeccably, they fly off the market in hours, not days. The previous owner of this bright...
This Birkenstock Boston Dupe Is My Fave Fall Shoe (TikTok Loves It, Too)
The Birkenstock Boston has been busting moves all over street style roundups and TikTok, and I, for one, want to slide into (get it?) the action—aka the versatile, 90s-throwback, crunchy-cool clog—myself. Slotted into the “granola chic” section of my personal style, Birkenstock Bostons are surprisingly comfy AF and sit right on the line between a sidewalk-ready slipper and gorpcore vibes (love).
Antique Collectors Transformed a Victorian Terrace Into a Dreamy, Warm, Minimal Home
Born and raised in the Hill Country of Texas, now traveling the world and bringing you beautiful homes to drool over. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Ben...
