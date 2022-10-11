Read full article on original website
Sean Kingston wears a new pair of trainers for every show and has more than 200 pairs
Sean Kingston has a wardrobe crammed with trainers because he wears a new pair on stage for every show. The singer has opened up about his shoe obsession in a new interview, revealing he is a “huge fan” of sneakers and makes sure he has a new pair ready to debut on every night of his tour.
Ed Sheeran feels like he’s in ‘trenches’ fathering two girls
Ed Sheeran feels like he is in the “trenches” fathering his two girls. The 31-year-old singer, who shares daughters Lyra Antarctica, two, and five-month-old Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, also revealed he has taken his kids on tour. He told ‘Good Morning America’ on Friday (14.10.22) about...
John Legend pays tribute to departing Voice coach Blake Shelton
John Legend has praised Blake Shelton as the "heart and soul" of 'The Voice'. The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has enjoyed working alongside the country singer on the talent show and thinks his pal will be hugely missed when he stands down from the panel of coaches after season 23. He...
Lenny Kravitz wants Channing Tatum to put him in Magic Mike movie
Lenny Kravitz teased wanting to join Channing Tatum in the new ‘Magic Mike’ movie. The ‘It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over’ hitmaker joked about getting his 33-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz’s boyfriend, 42, to give him a part in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’, the hotly anticipated third drop in the sexy franchise, which is due out early next year.
George Clooney thinks he got married too late to give people advice
George Clooney thinks he tied the knot too late to give marriage advice. The 61-year-old star - who married Amal Clooney, 44, eight years ago - has learned to shift his priorities and focus on what matters most, by finding "all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things".
Chrissy Teigen laments loss of 'strong' stomach
Chrissy Teigen is lamenting the loss of her "strong" stomach. The 36-year-old model is currently pregnant and she's found she has to be much more careful about what she eats as certain foods can "take [her] down", something she's never experienced before. She wrote on Instagram: "I have lived the...
From Bella Hadid to Taylor Swift… These are the 10 most beautiful women in the world according to the GOLDEN RATIO!
The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, is the mathematical symmetry algorithm that determines our level of attractiveness. According to science, 1.62 is the perfect ratio . From Taylor Swift to Bella Hadid… These celebrities stars are considered to be the top 10 Golden Girls in the world thanks to their facial symmetry - natural or otherwise enhanced!
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Elon Musk’s Reaction To Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweets
Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted the week in politics and pop culture on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and the controversy around Kanye West was mentioned. Following West’s antisemitic messages on social media, there were many Jewish organizations that called the rapper out for the dangerous language he was using. Che mentioned the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance condemning West and quipped, “Just say, Lenny Kravitz.” Jost followed by mentioning the tweet where Elon Musk addressed West after he was blocked from using Twitter following offensive tweets. RELATED: ‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Flexes British Accent In Hopes Of ‘Bridgerton’ Casting “Talked to ye today...
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter targeted with death threats
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter has been targeted with death threats. The former couple announced the birth of Onyx in September by posting a series of black-and-white pictures online from the hospital delivery ward. Model Lanisha, 40, said on Instagram on Friday (14.10.22) about the child being...
Louis Tomlinson backs Niall Horan on The Voice
Louis Tomlinson thinks Niall Horan will be "great" on 'The Voice'. The 30-year-old singer - who was previously a judge on 'The X Factor' in the UK - is delighted his former One Direction bandmate is joining the coaching panel on the US singing competition and thinks producers have made a great choice.
Anne Hathaway channeled the Devil Wears Prada at New York Fashion Week by 'accident'
Anne Hathaway copied her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ look at New York Fashion Week by “accident”. The ‘Brokeback Mountain’ star didn’t mean to pay homage to Andy Sachs last month when she sat front row at the Michael Kors’ show next to Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of US Vogue and the rumoured inspiration for Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly in the 2006 movie.
Lucy Liu lands Red One role
Lucy Liu is the latest star to join the cast of 'Red One'. The 53-year-old actress will feature alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Evans and Kiernan Shipka in the upcoming holiday film from Amazon. The movie is being directed by Jake Kasdan, who reunites with The Rock after working...
Robbie Coltrane tearfully paid tribute to ‘Harry Potter’ franchise in last known film appearance
Robbie Coltrane tearfully paid tribute to the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise in his last known film appearance. The ‘Cracker’ actor, who died aged 72 on Friday (14.10.22) and was famed for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the Potter films, appeared in the HBO special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, aired on New Year’s Day.
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
Tom Felton shares 'geeky' jokes with Harry Potter castmates
Tom Felton has a "cheeky" WhatsApp group with his old 'Harry Potter' castmates where they share "geeky" wizard jokes. The 35-year-old actor - who played Draco Malfoy in the movie series - confirmed he is still "very close friends" with the other stars of the films and though they don't get to see one another very often, they stay in contact via messages.
Sydney Sweeney to star in and produce The Caretaker
Sydney Sweeney is to star in and produce 'The Caretaker'. The 'Euphoria' actress is attached to feature in the Universal Pictures adaptation of Marcus Kliewer's short story of the same name. Sydney is producing the project through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner together with her partner Jonathan Davino. Michael Bay and...
Anne Hathaway and her ‘Ocean’s 8’ co-stars cried when Donald Trump became US president
Anne Hathaway and her ‘Ocean’s 8’ co-stars cried when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton to the US presidency. The 39-year-old actress added the shoot on the all-female led film made her realise men in Hollywood travel in a “pack” and she wants to make more movies filled with women.
‘I have saved, for 15 years now, a bag of peanuts...' These are the BIGGEST celebrity hoarders!
We all like to collect certain things, whether that's records, video games, ornaments or even stamps. But some people just can't throw anything out because they are HUGE HOARDERS!. These stars simply can't get enough stuff, and they're slowly filling up their homes with possessions that are precious to them.
Cinemagoers faint and vomit after seeing Terrifier 2
'Terrifier 2' audiences fainted during screenings in the US last week. The long-awaited sequel to the 2016 controversial horror sees maniacal mime Art the Clown butcher and main unsuspsecting victims on Halloween and the first showings of the movie sparked extreme reactions from audiences, with some cinemagoers vomiting due to its "brutal depictions of horror".
