Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted the week in politics and pop culture on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and the controversy around Kanye West was mentioned. Following West’s antisemitic messages on social media, there were many Jewish organizations that called the rapper out for the dangerous language he was using. Che mentioned the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance condemning West and quipped, “Just say, Lenny Kravitz.” Jost followed by mentioning the tweet where Elon Musk addressed West after he was blocked from using Twitter following offensive tweets. RELATED: ‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Flexes British Accent In Hopes Of ‘Bridgerton’ Casting “Talked to ye today...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO