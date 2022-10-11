Read full article on original website
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Colts: Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi Join Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines As Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two key players vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, while the Colts announced a pair of important injury updates of their own. The Jaguars announced Saturday wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadricep) would miss Sunday's AFC South battle. The Colts also announced starting running back Jonathan Taylor and backup running back Nyheim Hines would not play.
Tri-City Herald
Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?
Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
Tri-City Herald
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Tri-City Herald
Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Giants in Week 6
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are healthier than the New York Giants heading into the Week 6 matchup. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, guard Ben Cleveland, and outside linebacker Justin Houston have been ruled out. None of those players were available last week in the 19-17 victory over the...
Tri-City Herald
Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days
For the most part, former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer contrasted their game-day attire with the uniform the team wore that afternoon or evening. If the Buckeyes were in their home scarlet jerseys, Tressel would wear a gray sweater vest with a dress shirt and tie underneath while Meyer would wear a white polo or jacket.
Tri-City Herald
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
Tri-City Herald
Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options
ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen on ‘Exciting’ Tre’Davious White: When Will Injured Buffalo Bills Star Return?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is excited to see Tre'Davious White back on the practice field. White suffered the dreaded ACL tear last year on Thanksgiving Day and is now one step closer to being back on the field. Allen revealed to the media after the workout on Friday that...
Tri-City Herald
Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sued for $10 million in New Orleans by the man who accused Kamara of assaulting him outside of a Las Vegas casino in February during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend. Darnell Greene of Houston accused Kamara and a group of his friends of...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Shaqtoberfest Invades Long Beach
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal is getting into the Halloween game this season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Queen Mary, a historic 1,019.4 foot ocean liner that operated as a ship from 1936-1967, has been docked in Long Beach as a permanent hotel and restaurant since 1971. It has been frequently outfitted as a "spooky" All Hallow's Eve destination for half a century, and now the Big Diesel is getting in on the action.
Tri-City Herald
Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?
PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest
Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Shock Braves, Head to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies have done it. For the first time since 2010, they are headed to the National League Championship Series. In doing so, they shook both the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves, and the world. It was a tumultuous ride that brought the Phillies here. A slow start to...
Tri-City Herald
Oscar Gonzalez Joins Elite List Of Baseball Legends After Guardians Walk-Off Yankees
Oscar Gonzalez continues to deliver for the Cleveland Guardians!. Saturday night was another example of his late-game heroism as he led the Guardians to a ninth-inning comeback win as he hit a walk-off single against New York. However, this isn't Gonzalez's first walk-off in the postseason. He hit a walk-off home run a week ago to the day to send Cleveland to the ALDS.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Tri-City Herald
Analyzing Bengals Ticket Prices For Week 6 Road Matchup With Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to get back to .500 on the season (3-3). If you're headed to New Orleans for the game, but don't have tickets, SI Tickets is the place to go. Plenty of tickets are available, ranging anywhere...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4
The Dodgers have their backs against the wall. After winning Game 1 of the NLDS, they've dropped the next two, and will now face a win or go home Game 4 against Joe Musgrove and the Padres. The Dodgers will have to win the next two games on Saturday and Sunday, or their season will be over.
