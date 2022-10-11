Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1230kfjb.com
State Swim Meet in Marshalltown
Marshalltown Bobcats Varsity Swim coach, Angie Nelson, talked about how great it is that state swimming is held here in Marshalltown. Nothing happens without a great group of volunteers. State Swim meet is quickly approaching and Angie is already thinking about volunteers. She will be reaching out soon! The feeder...
1230kfjb.com
Boys and Girls XC Run at Iowa Alliance Conference Meet
Girls Cross Country ran at the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament at Marshalltown Community College, top finishers for the Bobcats are:. Boys Cross Country also ran at the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament. The team finished in 3rd place in the north division with a score of 79. Top finishers were:. Anthoneih...
1230kfjb.com
Marshalltown Booster Club Gets New Uniforms
The Marshalltown Athletic Booster Club met last night at Wayward Social during the Bobcat Live Recording. Athletic Director Ryan Isgrig talks about the importance of the Booster Club here in town. Ryan mentions some of the things that the Booster Club is investing in this year. It was also mentioned...
1230kfjb.com
MHS Band Extravaganza October 18th
Brett Umthun is the Marshalltown High School Band Director and he wants to let everyone know about their Band Extravaganza happening on October 18th. He tells me that this wont be a typical show, it will be special for some people. This years halftime show has had a theme with...
Comments / 0