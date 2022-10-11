MCDONALD OH- Since 2017 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier, the McDonald Blue Devils have won four straight against the Waterloo Vikings. On Friday, both teams needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive for Division VI and Division VII football, but only one could survive while the other would be eliminated altogether. McDonald has made the postseason 18 times in school history, and twice as state runner ups while Waterloo has only made it once in 1999. These two teams did not play each other last season and both teams were eager to get back to playing one another.

MCDONALD, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO