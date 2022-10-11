ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Federal labor officer admits $14K scam of NJ contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Matawan, NJ
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New corruption charges for 4 Edison, NJ police officers

EDISON — A Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned a 24-count indictment against four suspended township police officers, first accused four years ago of padding their paychecks with extra-duty jobs they never showed up for. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan on Friday announced...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick

A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Revenue#Sentencing#The Doormen Inc#City Street Associates#Llc#Urban Logistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC New York

2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources

Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
NEWARK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Receives Unexpected Number of Funding Requests

The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust’s call for Expressions of Interest, ahead of the formal application process needed to apply for funding for coastal infrastructure and resiliency projects, resulted in more interest than anticipated. Seventeen requests came from municipalities throughout Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties, totaling nearly $19 million, more than five times the amount the Trust set aside for this round.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

The Atlantic Hub

Red Bank, NJ
163
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,

 https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/

Comments / 0

Community Policy