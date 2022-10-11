ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled

By Amelia Mugavero, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgrxl_0iUSYNvc00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash Tuesday morning involving five motorcyclists, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened westbound on I-44 near Lewis Road. Traffic is backed up for several miles.

Investigators say the motorcyclists were riding in a group. At this time, no major injuries have been reported.

Trending: Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other agencies are investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Related
KMOV

Woman killed in North County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a crash in north St. Louis County Thursday. The St. Louis County Police Department said the driver of a gold Chevrolet Cavalier was going south on Halls Ferry Road and was turning into a parking lot near Halls Ferry and St. Cyr roads when a Toyota Camry hit the Cavalier from the passenger side.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot

Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Nexstar Media Inc
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy