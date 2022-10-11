Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash Tuesday morning involving five motorcyclists, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened westbound on I-44 near Lewis Road. Traffic is backed up for several miles.

Investigators say the motorcyclists were riding in a group. At this time, no major injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other agencies are investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.