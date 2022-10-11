ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on this Division Series parlay

By Jared Shlensky
 4 days ago
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB regular season may be over but that doesn't mean we can't continue with our parlays, especially with our "conservative" ones. With a red-hot Cleveland team (+1.5 runs) against a New York team that has had its ups and downs in 2022, plus the AL's best Houston Astros (+1.5 on the runline) against Seattle, you have no reason not to jump on it.

Houston dominated Seattle in the regular season with a 12-7 head-to-head record, but we're going to take the Astros +1.5. AL Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander gets the ball in Game 1 on full rest for Houston, while Seattle sends Logan Gilbert to the bump. Gilbert has been much better against Houston this season than last, but he's still just 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in seven career starts against them.

And don't forget that Verlander has plenty of postseason experience, as does this entire Astros team. As for Gilbert, Tuesday marks his first postseason start. In general, this Mariners club has very little postseason experience. Expect that inexperience factor to show on Tuesday, but just to be safe, take Houston +1.5 on the runline.

As for the final leg of our parlay, take the Guardians +1.5 on the runline. Cleveland finished with the best record in the month of September, and New York isn't exactly all-in this postseason after electing to leave Aroldis Chapman off the ALDS roster due to the reliever missing a workout. Chapman might not have had a great season, but the distraction of him not being on the roster is far from ideal for the Yankees.

New York probably wins Game 1, but don't expect it to be by more than two runs. These Guardians are pesky and have been all season long. They had the fewest offensive strikeouts in baseball, have arguably the best reliever in baseball in Emmanuel Clase, and maybe even the best bullpen in baseball. If the Guardians can stay within a run through the first five innings, don't expect that to change in the last four innings.

The Bet: Cleveland Guardians (+1.5 Runs) AND Houston Astros (+1.5 Runs) (-109 odds via DraftKings)

Bet $109 to win $100

Chiefs rally on Monday night to beat Raiders behind Kelce's career-high four touchdowns — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 17-0 deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in a 30-29 comeback win at Arrowhead Stadium. Tight end Travis Kelce caught a career-high four touchdowns, while the Chiefs improved to 4-1 and are now tied with the Buffalo Bills — their opponent for next week — for first in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Raiders are now 1-4, and all four losses have been by six points or less.

Unders hit again — Despite the under not hitting in the Monday night game between Kansas City and Las Vegas, the under did go 9-7 in Week 5. The under has now hit nearly 60% (47/80) of the time this season and has yet to finish below .500 for any week.

Bronny James signs NIL deal with Nike — Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, along with four other college athletes, signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with Nike on Monday. James is just a senior in high school and has yet to make a college commitment.

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker

LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson sarcastically retorts he 'regrets' joining rival league

Clearly, Dustin Johnson isn't having second thoughts about leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The long-time golf pro has made a pretty penny playing six events in Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league, and was crowned the tour's first individual champion on Monday. When asked about being such a big part of LIV Golf's inaugural season later in the week, DJ laid the sarcasm on thick.
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed

The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
Yardbarker

Months after apologizing for Saudi Arabia comments, LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson denies doing interview

In February, four months before he would officially join LIV Golf, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson apologized for " reckless" comments he made regarding Saudi Arabia during an interview with biographer Alan Shipnuck. On Thursday, as Mickelson and others prepare to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, "Lefty" is denying not only that he ever made the comments, but even interviewed with the author.
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move

Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. The Wolverines were leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation

NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Yardbarker

Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
