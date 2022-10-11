Jump on this Division Series parlay

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB regular season may be over but that doesn't mean we can't continue with our parlays, especially with our "conservative" ones. With a red-hot Cleveland team (+1.5 runs) against a New York team that has had its ups and downs in 2022, plus the AL's best Houston Astros (+1.5 on the runline) against Seattle, you have no reason not to jump on it.

Houston dominated Seattle in the regular season with a 12-7 head-to-head record, but we're going to take the Astros +1.5. AL Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander gets the ball in Game 1 on full rest for Houston, while Seattle sends Logan Gilbert to the bump. Gilbert has been much better against Houston this season than last, but he's still just 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in seven career starts against them.

And don't forget that Verlander has plenty of postseason experience, as does this entire Astros team. As for Gilbert, Tuesday marks his first postseason start. In general, this Mariners club has very little postseason experience. Expect that inexperience factor to show on Tuesday, but just to be safe, take Houston +1.5 on the runline.

As for the final leg of our parlay, take the Guardians +1.5 on the runline. Cleveland finished with the best record in the month of September, and New York isn't exactly all-in this postseason after electing to leave Aroldis Chapman off the ALDS roster due to the reliever missing a workout. Chapman might not have had a great season, but the distraction of him not being on the roster is far from ideal for the Yankees.

New York probably wins Game 1, but don't expect it to be by more than two runs. These Guardians are pesky and have been all season long. They had the fewest offensive strikeouts in baseball, have arguably the best reliever in baseball in Emmanuel Clase, and maybe even the best bullpen in baseball. If the Guardians can stay within a run through the first five innings, don't expect that to change in the last four innings.

The Bet: Cleveland Guardians (+1.5 Runs) AND Houston Astros (+1.5 Runs) (-109 odds via DraftKings)

Bet $109 to win $100

In the news ...

Chiefs rally on Monday night to beat Raiders behind Kelce's career-high four touchdowns — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 17-0 deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in a 30-29 comeback win at Arrowhead Stadium. Tight end Travis Kelce caught a career-high four touchdowns, while the Chiefs improved to 4-1 and are now tied with the Buffalo Bills — their opponent for next week — for first in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Raiders are now 1-4, and all four losses have been by six points or less.

Unders hit again — Despite the under not hitting in the Monday night game between Kansas City and Las Vegas, the under did go 9-7 in Week 5. The under has now hit nearly 60% (47/80) of the time this season and has yet to finish below .500 for any week.

Bronny James signs NIL deal with Nike — Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, along with four other college athletes, signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with Nike on Monday. James is just a senior in high school and has yet to make a college commitment.

