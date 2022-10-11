Read full article on original website
Power of the Purse 10/13
United Way of Marshalltown held their annual staple event, the Power of the Purse. Over 150 ladies gathered last night to socialize and bid on different purses to support the United Way. Lets hear about how much money was raised last night. That’s Kendra Sorenson, executive Director of the United...
State Swim Meet in Marshalltown
Marshalltown Bobcats Varsity Swim coach, Angie Nelson, talked about how great it is that state swimming is held here in Marshalltown. Nothing happens without a great group of volunteers. State Swim meet is quickly approaching and Angie is already thinking about volunteers. She will be reaching out soon! The feeder...
MHS Band Extravaganza October 18th
Brett Umthun is the Marshalltown High School Band Director and he wants to let everyone know about their Band Extravaganza happening on October 18th. He tells me that this wont be a typical show, it will be special for some people. This years halftime show has had a theme with...
Boys and Girls XC Run at Iowa Alliance Conference Meet
Girls Cross Country ran at the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament at Marshalltown Community College, top finishers for the Bobcats are:. Boys Cross Country also ran at the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament. The team finished in 3rd place in the north division with a score of 79. Top finishers were:. Anthoneih...
