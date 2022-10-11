ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

What are you doing about it? Dessert Day, Scooter’s Coffee, Taco Night, Gala￼

ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hyundai, Kia thefts 10 times higher in St. Louis City, County compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – Car thefts have spiked around the St. Louis region this year, particularly driven by a surge in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, thefts of both vehicle makes are up more than ten times from last year’s levels, according to data requested from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Realtors apologizing for past discrimination, urging change

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Saint Louis, MO
