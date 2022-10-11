Read full article on original website
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following explosion in Clear Lake
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident. Tech Ord produces...
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: One person dead in Deuel County explosion
CLEAR LAKE, S.D.–One person is dead following an explosion at a manufacturing facility northeast of Clear Lake. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Tech Ord just after 2:00 p.m. Monday on a report of an explosion with a person injured. The explosion happened outside of a...
gowatertown.net
Fire damages building along Watertown’s Highway 212
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Thursday afternoon fire damaged a building containing several businesses along Highway 212 in Watertown. The fire call came in about 4:00 p.m. to a building that houses Labbie’s Sports Bar and Grill, Bruggeman Insurance and Roseabella Boutique. The fire was contained to one corner of the...
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
At around 8:45 a.m. on October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a male, with what is described in a release as a foreign accent, of an active shooter at the Brookings High School.
gowatertown.net
Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
gowatertown.net
Brothers arrested after gunshots fired in Henry
HENRY, S.D.–Two brothers were arrested in Henry Thursday night after gunshots were fired within the city limits. Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says officers were dispatched to the 600-block of 2nd Street at 10:45. Deputies talked to a homeowner, 39 year-old Levi Foley, and discovered his brother, 34...
Agriculture Online
Farmer designed remote-controlled electric fence gate
If you have dealt with electric fence gates, you know the wire kinks and, if not pulled out of the way, can get caught on something underneath your vehicle. Gary Jongeling and his employee became extremely frustrated with that problem when checking cows multiple times a day. “One day I...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
willmarradio.com
Trucker hurt in rollover near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) A truck driver was hurt when his rig left Highway 119 in Lac Qui Parle County and rolled onto it's side early this morning. The state patrol says it happened around 1 a.m. on 119 near 340th Street, about 2 miles southwest of Appleton. 37-year-old Nicholas Wrobleski of Holloway was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
gowatertown.net
Man sustains minor injuries in crash west of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man had minor injuries in a single vehicle crash nine miles west of Watertown over the weekend. The crash happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the intersection of 445th Avenue and 168th Street. The 67 year-old man was eastbound when the pickup went into the ditch and...
ESPN
North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the tale of the Dakota Marker
It's just a big ol' block of stone. It isn't sculpted. It's not bronzed or dipped in gold. It hasn't been carved into the image of a football or a dude carrying a football. There are no corporate logos. Just simple black block letters embossed into three sides of the rectangular rock, reading "S.D.", "N.D." and "190 M."
KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, October 14
This week's show features eleven games from across South Dakota and Iowa. Five top-ranked teams are in this week's SportsZone.
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
sdstate.edu
South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches
The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
dakotanewsnow.com
ROCK SOLID! SDSU rallies to defeat NDSU and keep Dakota Marker
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - It had been ages since South Dakota State had won consecutive football games in Fargo against North Dakota State. 1948 and 1950 to be precise. Naturally it took a comeback for the ages to get it done more than 70 years later!. Down 21-7...
KEYC
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to expel student
The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
amazingmadison.com
Errors Late Prove Costly for Bulldogs
The Madison Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, which became the difference in their 28-20 loss to the Vermillion Tanagers in the DakotaDome. Vermillion jumped out to a 13-0 lead off of two passes from QB Hayden Chistopherson before Bruce Galde ran it in from one yard to finally put Madison on the board. The Tanagers took a 15-6 lead into the intermission after a 39-yard field goal from Luke Knutson.
