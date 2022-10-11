Pep Guardiola claimed that coins were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on an ill-tempered afternoon.Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with fans in Anfield’s Main Stand after Phil Foden saw an opening goal disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.Haaland was judged to have pulled Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up, with referee Anthony Taylor overturning his decision to award the goal on VAR review.Guardiola turned to the crowd and mimicked their celebrations of the decision, at one point pointing to the ground beneath his feet and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO