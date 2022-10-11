Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him at Anfield
Pep Guardiola claimed that coins were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on an ill-tempered afternoon.Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with fans in Anfield’s Main Stand after Phil Foden saw an opening goal disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.Haaland was judged to have pulled Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up, with referee Anthony Taylor overturning his decision to award the goal on VAR review.Guardiola turned to the crowd and mimicked their celebrations of the decision, at one point pointing to the ground beneath his feet and...
Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse...
Comments / 0