Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 13, 2022: A showery weekend paired with a cooling pattern
Thick marine layer clouds extending to the inland valleys will bring sprinkles to patchy drizzle tomorrow morning. With the exception of the mountains and deserts, the coastal and inland communities will be under mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The cut-off low will eventually swing over Southern California bringing scattered...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 14, 2022: Cooler with rain & thunderstorms this weekend
Thick marine layer clouds will bring sprinkles to patchy drizzle today but the chance for organized showers and thunderstorms are not likely today. Light rain will be possible during the Padres playoff game tonight with temperatures between 66 to 68 degrees, Go Padres!. The cut-off low that has been parked...
Comments / 0