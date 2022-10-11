Eddie Has New Punishment for His Kids Using a Particular Word

Eddie's four boys have been using a new word a lot lately. That new word is "trash."

They were calling each other "trash" and calling things "trash" and he had enough of hearing the word. So he decided to implement a new idea into his household: Trash duties for using the word trash. Anytime one of his boys uses the word "trash" they have to take the trash out for a week. He just started doing this idea so he's not sure how it will work with his boys yet, but so far the boys have stopped using the word.

Eddie is known for his unusual punishment tactics and so far they have all worked in helping his kids.