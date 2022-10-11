ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Eddie Has New Punishment for His Kids Using a Particular Word

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtCNL_0iUSXaFA00

Eddie's four boys have been using a new word a lot lately. That new word is "trash."

They were calling each other "trash" and calling things "trash" and he had enough of hearing the word. So he decided to implement a new idea into his household: Trash duties for using the word trash. Anytime one of his boys uses the word "trash" they have to take the trash out for a week. He just started doing this idea so he's not sure how it will work with his boys yet, but so far the boys have stopped using the word.

Eddie is known for his unusual punishment tactics and so far they have all worked in helping his kids.

Comments / 3

Clara Hudson
5d ago

Could expand the punishment by having them pick up litter in the neighborhood. Community service is good for people.

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New Idea#Producereddie
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Black Enterprise

Black Therapist Shabree Rawls Addresses Backlash After Getting Fired For Saying Black Men Need Therapy

For this Black therapist, her opinion on social media led viewers all the way to her place of employment. Therapist Shabree Rawls has been terminated from her job after posting a video to TikTok advising that Black men need to pursue therapy and expand their “emotional vocabulary.” After sharing her thoughts that were in agreement with an article published by Psychology Today titled “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” Rawls received a heavy amount of hateful backlash.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy