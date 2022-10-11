Read full article on original website
Major Paper in Ron Johnson's Home State Urges Voters to 'Send Him Packing'
The editorial calls Ron Johnson "the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Senator Joseph McCarthy."
Debate 'Did Little to Change' Tudor Dixon's Chance in Governor Race: Expert
Republican nominee Dixon trails incumbent Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer by 9 points just weeks before the election.
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
Dr. Oz's Strategy Against John Fetterman Is Working
The Oz campaign has targeted Fetterman with ads focused on crime and criticized the Democrat's position on criminal justice.
Obama Praises Fetterman's Authenticity, Which 'Doesn't Always Apply' to GOP
Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman in a political podcast teaser Friday, adding a jab at Republicans during the two-minute clip. In the video snippet for the next episode of Pod Save America, a political commentary series hosted by four former aides to Obama, the 44th...
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness Before the Official Date
Eligible borrowers can now start applying for student loan forgiveness.
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor's playbook.
Fox News Host Confronts GOP's Scalise on Proposed Medicare Cuts: 'Betrayal'
The GOP has previously proposed raising eligibility ages and using private funding to help Medicare and Social Security remain solvent.
Walker-Warnock Debate 'Unlikely to Change' the Race: Georgia Professor
Both Georgia Senate candidates may be content with their performances during Friday's night's debate despite neither landing a killer blow which could damage their opponents chances, according to an expert. Ahead of the first and only debate between GOP candidate Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock, there was concerns about...
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
"If there are any values that Oz holds dear, it is difficult to ascertain what they are," The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board wrote.
Democrats Within Single-Digits of Defeating Iowa's 'Invincible' GOP Senator
Iowa's Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken is within single-digits of defeating longtime GOP Senator Chuck Grassley—who has held his seat for more than four decades—with less than one month until the midterm elections, a new poll shows. Democrats aiming to hold onto control of the Senate have not...
Bernie Sanders Declines to Comment on Fetterman Health, Takes Aim at Dr. Oz
Fetterman's health emerged as a major topic in Pennsylvania's Senate race, but the Vermont independent wouldn't say Sunday if he should release medical records.
Walker Says Diabetics Should 'Eat Right' When Asked About Insulin Costs
Herschel Walker sparked controversy over Twitter after claiming during the Senate debate Friday that diabetics need to "eat right" for insulin to be effective.
J.D. Vance Cancels Fundraiser Planned by Doctor Mentioned in Opioid Lawsuit
While the doctor hasn't been accused of wrongdoing, Vance's pullout shows the opioid crisis remains a core issue.
Fetterman Releases New Ad to Head Off Health Concerns
The Democrat Senate candidate came under fire after an NBC News interview on Tuesday.
Powerball Numbers for October 15, 2022, Saturday's Jackpot Was $454 Million
Powerball numbers for October 15, 2022, Saturday's jackpot was $454 million.
