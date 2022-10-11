My advice to the boyfriend is get a pair of track shoes & run! Run as fast as you can in the opposite direction of this self centered, uncaring, witch!👍🤘
my friend lost one of her children a boy he was thirty three at the time of his passing and in March of this year but however the piece of crap deadbeat that she's with said to her three days later that she should be over that by now who in thier right minds says something like that to someone even ppl that I don't know i will have sympathy for when they loose a loved one but it will come back on him
are you thinking of a future with this narcissistic person? Rethinking this girlfriend situation, I hope. RUN. FAST.
Comments / 26