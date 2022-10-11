ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ina Garten Swears by KitchenAid Stand Mixers & They're Over 30% Off Today During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

The time has come for those who have been waiting patiently for the right time to invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer. During Amazon ’s Prime Early Access Sale , you can grab the mixer loved by culinary giants like Ina Garten for more than $100 off the original price.

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart mixer is over 30 percent off during the Prime Early Access Sale event, which runs through October 12. The Artisan Mini is just as powerful as the standard KitchenAid Classic, but it’s smaller and lighter, meaning you won’t break your back trying to move it around your kitchen. The 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl is large enough to make batter for five dozen cookies and this model also works seamlessly with various KitchenAid attachments like the pasta maker and meat grinder.

And, of course, you can pick up an Artisan Mini in one of nine beautiful colors, including the retro-inspired teal hue called “Ice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELtfP_0iUSXKJe00
Image: Kitchenaid

Buy: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer $259.99

And the over 2,300 five-star reviews prove that this little mixer is worth the hype. “This little baby is strong and powerful and does not disappoint,” one reviewer wrote . “I’ve found no difference in performance between my larger stand mixer and this one so far … I am very pleased with the Mini and I highly recommend it.”

Another reviewer added , “I love having a stand mixer that’s small enough to keep on my countertop and powerful enough to mix a batch of cookies. I have RA in my hands and this mixer is so easy to use. It’s well made and all of the Kitchen Aid attachments fit this mixer which is another plus.”

This Prime Early Access Sale price for the KitchenAid Artisan Mini is only available to Amazon Prime users, so sign up for Prime to save big during sale events like this one.

