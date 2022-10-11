Read full article on original website
Related
How To Decorate With Pottery In Your Home
Pottery will always add a rich look to a home, regardless of texture, shape, or size. Here are some beautiful ways to style pottery for your dwelling.
5 Fun Ways To Bring Your Fall Decor Into Your Bathroom
Decorating your home for fall is a fun activity, but there is one room that is often forgotten. Here are 5 ways to bring your fall decor into your bathroom.
Are Colorful Kitchen Appliances Coming Back In Style?
Given how colorful appliances are trending, let's discuss if they're aesthetically relevant and what you should know if you want a pop of color in your kitchen.
How To Decorate Your Home When You Paint Your Walls Black
While it may seem uber-gothic and slightly dark, black rooms are pretty popular right now. Here are some tips on how to decorate your black-painted spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's The Difference Between Percale And Sateen Sheets?
While all sheets serve the same purpose, their qualities are quite different and it all comes down to personal preference. Take percale and sateen, for example.
What Is The Best Color For Kitchen Countertops? – House Digest Survey
The color of your kitchen countertop can be used to create contrast or to serve as a neutral base. Here are the best colors according to our survey.
How To Decorate Your Home Like Andie's Bedroom In Pretty In Pink
If you loved the movie "Pretty in Pink," you might want to recreate the vintage decor in your own home. Here's how to bring the look into your bedroom.
Dean Poulton & Borja De Maqua's Most Essential Tool For Renovation On Saving The Manor – Exclusive
What's the most important tool when renovating? Dean Poulton and Borja De Maqua gave House Digest the definitive answer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Unexpected Colors To Use In Your Halloween Decor
Halloween decor is dominated by orange, purple, and black, but there are other colors you can use. Here are 3 unexpected colors to use in your Halloween decor.
Target Or Ikea: Which Has Better Deals On Desk Lamps?
A workspace essential, desk lamps can be both a good deal and stylish. Before you shop, here's a rundown of which has the better deals: IKEA or Target.
What You Need To Know About Adding Stained Glass To Your Home
Stained glass adds interest, color, and a sense of history to your home. Learn about stained glass and how to install, care for, and enjoy it in your space.
Add Some Funk To Your Home With Contemporary Pieces Designed By The Campana Brothers From Brazil
The Campana Brothers from Brazil are well known for their unique way of manipulating materials into furniture. Here are pieces to add some funk to your home.
Designer Emily Henderson On How To Keep Your Fridge In Tip-Top Shape
A well-organized fridge is the key to a happy kitchen. Here are interior designer Emily Henderson's tips for keeping your fridge in tip-top shape.
Why You Should Be Using A Reed Diffuser In Every Room In Your House
Reed diffusers don't have a flame, which makes them a much safer alternative to candles or plug-in diffusers. Here's more on why you should use reed diffusers.
House Digest
New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0