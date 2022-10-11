Lake Township trustees approve proposal for improving park restrooms

Lake Township trustees

Monday meeting

ACTION: Approved a proposal for upgrading restrooms at Lake Township Community Park.

DISCUSSION: The trustees voted to approve the proposal from Stark Development for $157,700. They also approved an easement for the Ohio Edison to do the underground electrical work. The trustees said the current building will be torn down and the new building will have restrooms expanded from two to four stalls, they will be heated, the area will be lighted and there will be video surveillance.

The trustees said they have a $116,000 grant from a few years ago that can be used only for parks that they can use for the new restrooms with the remainder coming from the general fund.

OTHER ACTION:

Rescinded two previously approved resolutions. One was on Jan. 24 for the purchase of two cruisers for the Uniontown Police Department. The second resolution was approved on March 4 for upfitting the two vehicles. The order was canceled due to supply issues.

Approved the purchase of two 2023 Chevy Tahoes for the Uniontown Police Department at a cost of $87,290 from Ganley Chevrolet in Aurora, and approved the purchase of upfitting for $33,078 from Hall Public Safety.

Heard the Uniontown Fire Department was awarded a little over $24,000 grant from Homeland Security to use to improve the personal health and safety of firefighters through health screenings and other related items. Also heard the department recently purchased a drone and will be getting the department’s personnel trained to pilot it.

