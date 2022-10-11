ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get a refund from the Cleveland Air Show

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

The video above is a story that highlights a Blue Angels crew member flying for their hometown crowd .

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland National Air Show is now offering partial refunds to people who bought tickets to this year’s event.

Labor Day weekend was mostly a washout , which kept the Blue Angels grounded for two of the three days.

The air show’s board of trustees has since announced a compensation plan.

  • Sunday ticket holders can get back 25% of the ticket value.
  • Monday ticket holders can receive 50% of the ticket value.

To receive the partial refund, you must complete this request form .

Previously, air show organizers said they typically do not offer refunds. But, were “exploring possible ways to compensate fans” for the disrupted show.

At the time, organizers had also allowed Sunday showgoers to use their tickets for free admission into Monday’s show.

The air show is a self-funding nonprofit organization that covers all costs for the event like fees and lodging for performers and reimbursements to the city’s public safety departments.

