Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
R.A.P. Ferreira – “Ours”
R.A.P. Ferreira has been on a twisty, heady, poetic tear lately, first paying homage to his grandfather on the one-off “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take)” and then introducing new album 5 To The Eye With Stars with the Hemlock Ernst collab “Mythsysizer Instinct.” Today he’s got another heater from the album called “Ours,” which he bills as a declaration. “As we took to the sky and the skies became ours,” goes his refrain over Rose Noir’s twinkling boom-bap production. “As we took to the stars and the stars became ours.” Along the way he makes reference to classic lines from (at least) Yasiin Bey and Gang Starr. Let “Ours” become yours below.
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Bruce Springsteen – “Nightshift” (The Commodores Cover)
A couple weeks ago, Bruce Springsteen announced a new covers album called Only The Strong Survive, the Boss’ follow-up to 2020’s Letter To You. It’ll offer up his take on a bunch of different soul songs, and he’s already shared his version of Frank Wilson’s 1965 single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” Today, he’s back with the album’s second single, a cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift,” which came out on Motown in 1985.
Margo Price – “Turn It On” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)
A week from today, Sleater-Kinney will release Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, featuring renditions of songs from 2017’s Dig Me Out by a range of artists including Wilco, St. Vincent, and Low. They already shared Courtney Barnett’s spin on “Words And Guitar” along with the album announcement, and today they’re back with Margo Price’s run through “Turn It On.” According to a tweet from S-K, it’s “a version which includes an instrument never before featured on an SK song (and we love it)” — presumably they’re referring to the banjo that can be heard plucking in the background here? Suss it out for yourself below.
Watch Botch Play Their First Show In 20 Years
Back in August, Botch returned with their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two,” which is included on an upcoming reissue of the band’s 1999 album We Are The Romans. Last night, they played together live for the first time since 2002 as a surprise for Botch producer Matt Bayles’ birthday party in Seattle. Check out some video from the show via Lambgoat below.
Gojira – “Our Time Is Now”
It’s wild to think that French prog-metal cult heroes Gojira could be part of the sports-themed video game soundtrack world, but that’s happening. Gojira are hugely popular, and the soundtrack of EA Sports’ new NHL 23 game is heavy on different flavors of popular riff-rock: Turnstile, Korn, Ghost, Coheed And Cambria, A Day To Remember, Iann Dior and Travis Barker, Muse, PUP, Yungblud. That list of names makes no sense, but that’s the world we’re living in, so that game might as well feature a new Gojira ripper, right?
Deadbody – “Without Honor” & “Joy Of Torture”
Both together and separately, Taylor and Colin Young, two brothers from the San Fernando Valley, have been responsible for some of the sickest heavy hardcore of the past decade-plus. The Young brothers have played together in a whole ton of bands, including Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate, and Eyes Of The Lord, and they’ve just started a new band. The new Young Brothers project is called Deadbody, and it sounds like heads exploding.
Blink-182 – “Edging”
After a couple months of teasing, this week Blink-182 announced Tom DeLonge had rejoined the band — reassembling the classic lineup of DeLonge on guitar and vocals, Mark Hoppus on bass and vocals, and Travis Barker on drums for the first time since 2015 — and that they have a new album and a massive world tour in the works. Today, we get our first preview of that new LP in the form of lead single “Edging,” which also has a music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett.
