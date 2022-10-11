ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
'Pawn Stars' headed to NC, looking for audience members

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series "Pawn Stars" is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the "Pawn Stars" roadshow is asked to bring an […]
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
Kelly Graves
Woods of Terror engagement: 'Michael Myers' pops the question

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest. Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.
These are North Carolina's least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Jamir's family was shocked and saddened. Two months after his death, they still have no idea who killed him. Authorities continue to investigate...
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don't leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It's simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it's more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

