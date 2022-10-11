Read full article on original website
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
Grand jury indicts North Carolina mom accused of killing her children
On Monday, a grand jury indicted a Cary mom on first-degree murder charges after police said the suspect killed her two daughters in August.
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person at a shopping center. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to NC, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
Woods of Terror engagement: 'Michael Myers' pops the question
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest. Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
WBTV
Dogs stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter
A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open. Jamir's family was shocked and saddened. Two months after his death, they still have no idea who killed him. Authorities continue to investigate...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
Man facing charges after stealing dogs from NC animal shelters
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The sheriff’s office said three dogs were stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Now, they believe the same suspects stole dogs in another county. Three pit bulls, including one named Wessie, were stolen out of their kennels early Monday morning. “It’s definitely a...
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices. "For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.
