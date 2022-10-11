Read full article on original website
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland
BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as...
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
Ravens vs. Giants Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants matchup in Week 6. Can New York sustain its improbable hot start to the season? How will Big Blue attempt to contain Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s explosive offense?. And, will the Ravens manage to stay...
Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today vs. the 49ers? Fantasy Outlook for Falcons Tight End
The question of is Kyle Pitts playing in Week 6 will be atop the minds of fantasy football managers as they look to set their lineups. After missing last week with a hamstring injury, can we expect to see Pitts back on the field this week, and what should fantasy managers do if he is active?
Kenny Pickett Injury: Steelers Rookie QB Leaves Game, Mitchell Trubisky Takes Over
Making the second start of his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after taking a hard hit. Mitchell Trubisky, who began the season as Pittsburgh’s starting QB, is now under center. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett heads to locker...
Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today vs. the Jaguars? Fantasy Outlook for Colts Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts were down their best player last week, and it showed on offense, as the team managed just 12 points in an overtime contest against the Denver Broncos. Now going up against the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, will the Colts have Jonathan Taylor at the team’s disposal, and what is the fantasy football impact of his injury?
Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Cowboys WR
The question of is CeeDee Lamb playing in Week 6 was not even in the mind of fantasy football managers until Friday afternoon. As he appeared on the Dallas Cowboys’ injury report on Friday as a non-participant with a hip injury, it immediately created a concern. Let’s take a look at the latest on Lamb’s status and the fantasy impact of the news.
NFL Weather Report Week 6: A Perfect Day for an Action-Packed Slate of Games
We break down the slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 6 will be, and if any of your fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!. NFL Weather Report for Week 6: A Worry-Free Forecast...
Top Saints vs. Bengals DFS Lineup: Will Ja’Marr Chase Rebound? Should We Fade the Overvalued Taysom Hill?
If you’re playing a New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Is Damien Harris Playing Today vs. the Browns? Fantasy Outlook for Patriots Running Back
After leaving early on with a hamstring injury in the New England Patriots’ Week 5 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, the Week 6 status of RB Damien Harris has been up in the air. After initially hearing that Harris would miss a substantial amount of time, New England’s...
Is Keenan Allen Playing Monday vs. the Broncos? Fantasy Outlook for Chargers’ WR
The question of is Keenan Allen playing has frustrated fantasy football managers for more than a month now. Since he got hurt back in Week 1, we have been left wondering about his status for almost all of the following five games. Let’s take a look at the latest news...
Is Tee Higgins Playing Today vs. the Saints? Fantasy Outlook for Bengals Receiver
The question of is Tee Higgins playing in Week 6 has been hot on the minds of fantasy football managers as they look at their lineups. With Higgins having produced a disappointing performance last week, as well as re-injuring the ankle, there is plenty to be concerned about. Let’s take a look at the latest updates for Higgins and the fantasy impact of his status.
Can the Bills STOP Patrick Mahomes This Week?
In the 2022 season so far, the Buffalo Bills have only given up seven second-half points. But Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network points out that the Kansas City Chiefs are second-half juggernauts with an average of 15.4 PPG in the second half! Will the Bills stop Patrick Mahomes?. You...
Top Browns vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Are You Ready for Nick Chubb, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Donovan Peoples-Jones?
If you’re playing a Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Is Cooper Kupp Playing Today vs. the Panthers? Fantasy Outlook for Rams Receiver
Since Wednesday, the question of is Cooper Kupp playing in Week 6 has been a big one for fantasy football managers. With Kupp being listed on the Los Angeles Rams’ injury report with a foot injury and missing practice, there was just a hint of concern. Let’s take a...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals DFS Lineup: Rolling the Dice on Eno Benjamin, Kenneth Walker III, and Rondale Moore
If you’re playing a Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
