Enumclaw, WA

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
KOMO News

Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes

SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
kitsapdailynews.com

Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished

The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
