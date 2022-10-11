ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another student overdoses at Bernstein High School

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ontario Airport reports rising passenger numbers

LOS ANGELES – Ontario International Airport, a popular alternative for Southland travelers hoping to avoid the bustle of LAX, surpassed pre-pandemic passenger numbers in September, the seventh straight month it has achieve that feat, according to figures released Thursday. Nearly 517,000 travelers passed through the airport in September, a...
ONTARIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating break-in at Megan Thee Stallion’s home

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. – Police Friday were investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s home in Hollywood Hills, after a pair of thieves stole more than $300,000 worth of items. The break-in occurred Thursday night when the two male suspects broke a door in the rear of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Palmdale freeway crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hackers#Fraud#Pro Russian#Chicago O Hare#Npr#Flylax Com
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

California Coastal Commission approves Desalination Plant in Orange County

DANA POINT, Calif. – The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in...
DANA POINT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves man wounded in East Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in East Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 2:25 a.m. to Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street east of Normandie Avenue to a drug overdose call but when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death along train tracks in Pomona

POMONA, Calif.- A man was found shot to death Saturday near railroad tracks in Pomona. The shooting was reported at 1:13 p.m. along the tracks adjacent to the 100 block of Newman Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. “Responding officers found a male adult suffering from an apparent...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

One child reported missing in Lancaster has been found, other still missing

LANCASTER, Calif. – An 11-year-old girl reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster was found Wednesday evening. Jewel Precious Brown was located at approximately 10:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said Jewel’s sister, Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, could be with their uncle...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy