Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Come Out for Ralph Lauren’s First West Coast Fashion Show
The expansive grounds of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino were the cinematic setting for legendary fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday evening, Oct. 13. On the catwalk, a diverse array of over 100 models showcased his spring 2023 men’s, women’s and kids’ looks spanning Collection, Purple Label, Double RL and Polo Ralph Lauren. The California event brought the brand full circle, given that Lauren opened his first standalone Polo Ralph Lauren boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in 1971, after launching his company in 1967. Front and center in the audience...
Lily Collins Gets Playful in Plaid With Dramatic Bow Detail at Ralph Lauren’s West Coast Runway Show
Lily Collins arrived in plaid to attend Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress had on a navy and green plaid corset-style top with a matching oversize bow and floor-length train. She coordinated with a pair of minimalist black trousers and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Collins accessorized with subtle jewelry pieces, including several rings on her fingers and a pair of small hoop earrings. She sported a...
Viola Davis Keeps It Real On ‘Hot Ones’: “My Lips Are Burning Off”
Viola Davis is the latest celebrity to take on the challenge of eating extra spicy chicken wings during a casual interview on Hot Ones with Sean Evans. The veteran actress discussed The Woman King, career highlights, and even shared advice for rising talents all while the hot sauce intensified. “I grew up around spicy food,” expressed Davis after being introduced by the eager host. “South Carolina, you know, you can’t get hot enough. But as I’ve aged, some things are going on in my digestive system. But I’m hopeful.”More from VIBE.comViola Davis' 'The Woman King' Grosses $19M At Weekend Box OfficeQuinta...
Arnaz, Del Toro Among Honorees at Critics Choice Latino Film/TV Event
Legendary actor/producer Desi Arnaz and Oscar- winning filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu were among the honorees announced Friday for the Critics Choice Association's second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television event.
