Viola Davis is the latest celebrity to take on the challenge of eating extra spicy chicken wings during a casual interview on Hot Ones with Sean Evans. The veteran actress discussed The Woman King, career highlights, and even shared advice for rising talents all while the hot sauce intensified. “I grew up around spicy food,” expressed Davis after being introduced by the eager host. “South Carolina, you know, you can’t get hot enough. But as I’ve aged, some things are going on in my digestive system. But I’m hopeful.”More from VIBE.comViola Davis' 'The Woman King' Grosses $19M At Weekend Box OfficeQuinta...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO