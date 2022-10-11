ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County VHR program survives

STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada 2022 revenue $1 billion over projections

Nevada's General Fund revenues are ahead of projections by a hair over $1 billion so far this biennium. Analysts presented the numbers during Thursday's Economic Forum meeting. The meeting was designed as an update as the five-member forum prepares to make its projections for the coming biennium in December.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village's Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

CHP focusing on motorcycle safety

The California Highway Patrol is implementing a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle. The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement efforts across California through Sept. 30, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Spawning salmon face gauntlet of drought, aquatic invasive species

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Taylor Creek has recently been referred to as a parking lot by local fishing guide JD Richey in a recent Facebook post. On Oct. 2, Richey posted a video on Oct. 2 showing social media followers the aquatic invasive species project, the low levels of the creek and the "brutal gauntlet" the kokanee salmon face this spawning season.
ANIMALS

