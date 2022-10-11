Read full article on original website
Ansonia Opera House Committee Gets Two New Members
ANSONIA – The city has appointed two new members to the recently created Ansonia Opera House Committee in wake of the vice chairman exiting stage left. Kathleen Fisher, a Glastonbury resident, recently submitted her resignation as vice chairman. Fisher in her resignation letter, cited logistical reasons, living about an hour away as her reason for stepping down. While Fisher said she appreciated being nominated as vice chairman, “I think a person who lives locally would be a better fit.”
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
News From The Compost Heap
(Opinion) Teachers need more zeroes at the end of their paychecks. Budding corporate leaders need more zeroes at the end of their pizza-flavored civic “donations.” Renters need fewer zeroes at the end of their monthly fees. Events of the past two weeks called attention to those ongoing...
Common Ground Wins Community Engagement Award
An urban farming and ecology-centered local charter school has won the first-ever “Impact Community Engagement Award” from the national charter school development firm Building Hope. That’s according to a press release that Common Ground High School sent out on Wednesday. Common Ground, which was founded 25...
Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal
The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
