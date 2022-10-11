Weyes Blood

Read full article on original website
Drowse – “Mystery Pt. 2”
Next month, Kyle Bates, the Portland musician who records woozy and bummed-out indie rock under the name Drowse, will release the new album Wane Into It. We’ve already posted the early track “Untrue In Headphones,” which Bates recorded with the likeminded Denver musician Madeline Johnston, better known as Midwife. Today, Bates has shared another song.
Plains – “Hurricane”
Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson are releasing their collaborative album as Plains, I Walked With You A Ways, at the end of this week. They’ve gifted us with two tracks from it so far — “Problem With It” and “Abilene,” both best song of the week honorees — and today we get one more advance single, “Hurricane.” It comes with a music video that was directed by Aidy Bryant and inspired by the late Loretta Lynn’s ’70s television performances.
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
Hayden – “East Coast” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
The Canadian indie rock lifer Hayden has been putting out music for a good long while now, though we haven’t heard from him since 2015’s Hey Love. Today, he’s back with a new single called “East Coast,” which was produced by Aaron Dessner. “I was...
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Queen – “Face It Alone”
Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
Drugdealer – “Pictures Of You” (Feat. Kate Bollinger)
In a few weeks, the deeply retro-minded project Drugdealer will release the new album Hiding In Plain Sight. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Madison” and “Someone To Love,” and now they’ve also shared a final single called “Pictures Of You.” It’s not a Cure cover. Instead, Drugdealer mastermind Michael Collins — not the guy who Liam Neeson played in that one movie — teamed up with Virginia singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger for a louche, funky, extremely ’70s choogle.
Bleached – “Flip It”
Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.
Gojira – “Our Time Is Now”
It’s wild to think that French prog-metal cult heroes Gojira could be part of the sports-themed video game soundtrack world, but that’s happening. Gojira are hugely popular, and the soundtrack of EA Sports’ new NHL 23 game is heavy on different flavors of popular riff-rock: Turnstile, Korn, Ghost, Coheed And Cambria, A Day To Remember, Iann Dior and Travis Barker, Muse, PUP, Yungblud. That list of names makes no sense, but that’s the world we’re living in, so that game might as well feature a new Gojira ripper, right?
Born Without Bones – “Fistful Of Bees”
Massachusetts indie-punk outfit Born Without Bones will release their first album on Pure Noise Records Dancer next month. The quartet have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with an aggressively melodic follow-up, “Fistful Of Bees,” which also has a music video. Here’s...
Envy – “Seimei”
Many years ago, the Japanese band Envy figured out a sound — a surging and tingly and muscular combination of shoegaze reach and post-rock tingle and hardcore muscle — that felt vast and epic and emotionally resonant. Thousands of bands followed their example, and Envy ended up inventing whole underground music subgenres almost accidentally. They went on to make music in those subgenres that was better than anything that their imitators could come up with. They kept doing it. They’re still doing it.
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Jenny O. – “The Natural World”
Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny O. is currently readying a new album for release early next year. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s New Truth, and she’s already released the R&B-inspired single “Prism.” Now, Jenny is sharing another new album track called “The Natural World,” which was filmed all around pastoral California landmarks like the coastal redwoods. It’s also directed by Sam Gezari.
