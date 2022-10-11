Read full article on original website
Gary Lee
4d ago
it's about time the schools did something right. born a male, always a male. Born a female, always a female. that's a fact, that's science.
wa54321
4d ago
My daughter is gay and she seems to agree with this she said she doesn’t want to be made into some freak show that gets special treatment she wants to be treated the same as everyone else
Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’
The Ohio Education Association is urging the Ohio Senate to take up House Bill 497 this fall. If passed, the bill will eliminate the mandatory retention of third graders who do not score proficiently on Ohio standardized literacy tests. Experts cited data and disparities as why the bill should be passed. The post Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 1
Issue 1 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts.
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
wvxu.org
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II injection well program violates requirements established under the...
Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November
State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist
By Cynthia Peeples, Honesty for Ohio Education; Maria Bruno, Equality Ohio; and Sean McCann, ACLU of Ohio Across Ohio and the country, LGBTQ+ youth, particularly transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, are being used as pawns in a national extremist political agenda designed to weaponize race and identity in public education. We know from the Trevor Project’s 2022 […] The post LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Ohio BOE votes to send measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee
COLUMBUS — Thursday morning, Ohio’s Board of Education said it needs more time to talk about a controversial resolution involving Title IX. Wednesday, it spent more than eight hours discussing a resolution that would challenge changes to Title IX protections. The board voted 12-7 to send the measure...
wosu.org
The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus
Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
Ohio troopers change Tattoo uniform policy
Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. […]
wktn.com
Ohio Law Prohibits Open Burning During Set Times in March, April, May, October and November
Ohio Revised Code prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel. In the fall, fire...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
WSYX ABC6
Program trains women of color to be women of tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
