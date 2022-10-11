ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 6

Gary Lee
4d ago

it's about time the schools did something right. born a male, always a male. Born a female, always a female. that's a fact, that's science.

Reply
11
wa54321
4d ago

My daughter is gay and she seems to agree with this she said she doesn’t want to be made into some freak show that gets special treatment she wants to be treated the same as everyone else

Reply
2
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’

The Ohio Education Association is urging the Ohio Senate to take up House Bill 497 this fall. If passed, the bill will eliminate the mandatory retention of third graders who do not score proficiently on Ohio standardized literacy tests. Experts cited data and disparities as why the bill should be passed.  The post Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Resolutions#Linus K12#Racism#Ohio Board Of Education
Cleveland.com

Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November

State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist

By Cynthia Peeples, Honesty for Ohio Education;  Maria Bruno, Equality Ohio; and Sean McCann, ACLU of Ohio Across Ohio and the country, LGBTQ+ youth, particularly transgender and gender-nonconforming youth, are being used as pawns in a national extremist political agenda designed to weaponize race and identity in public education. We know from the Trevor Project’s 2022 […] The post LGBTQ+ youth in Ohio are fighting for the freedom to exist appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wosu.org

The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus

Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio troopers change Tattoo uniform policy

Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Program trains women of color to be women of tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security.  For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy