Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Stereogum
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Stereogum
girl in red – “October Passed Me By” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
One of girl in red’s breakthrough hits was “We Fell In Love In October,” a wistful indie-pop love song built on simple drums, echo-laden guitars, and elegant orchestral strings — sort of like Vivian Girls with a chamber-pop twist. Ever since its release in 2018, the song has always picked up streams in the fall, like a micro-scale version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rising back to #1 on the Hot 100 every December. Today, girl in red has released a sequel.
Stereogum
Watch Bartees Strange Perform Three Farm To Table Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange is still promoting his June LP Farm To Table, and today he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs and sit down for an interview. Each song, “Mulholland Drive,” “Escape This Circus,” and “Heavy Heart,” appears on Farm To Table, which was also our Album Of The Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Stream Lil Baby’s Immersive New Album It’s Only Me
I’ve been frustrated with Lil Baby lately. Coming off of the gargantuan success of his 2020 album My Turn, the young Atlanta rap star seemed like he could go anywhere. Understandably, Lil Baby used some of his newfound clout to get himself paid; that’s the only explanation for the existence of the Bee Gees-interpolating DJ Khaled/Drake collab “Staying Alive” or the Budweiser-sponsored, Tears For Fears-sampling World Cup song “The World Is Yours To Take.” That kind of thing is obnoxious and artistically bankrupt, but I understand it. What I didn’t understand was the way Baby kept releasing limp, checked-out singles like “Detox” and “Heyy.” But now that Lil Baby’s album is here, I think I get it.
Stereogum
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Stereogum
Queen – “Face It Alone”
Queen have released a previously unheard song with Freddie Mercury called “Face It Alone.”. The track was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 album The Miracle. Brian May and Roger Taylor first mentioned the existence of the single in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.
Stereogum
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Not Submitting Silk Sonic Album For Grammys Consideration
“Leave The Door Open,” the lead single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic album, won four Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including the ones for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. The album that song eventually appeared on, An Evening With Silk Sonic, was released in November 2021, which means that it would have been eligible for the next round of Grammy nominations. But today Mars announced that the duo would not be submitting the album for consideration at the award show.
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Stereogum
Watch Tove Lo Cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”
Tove Lo is releasing a new album tonight, Dirt Femme, her first self-released project. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — including “True Romance” and “2 Die 4,” and “Grapefruit.” On the cusp of releasing Dirt Femme, the Swedish pop performer paid homage to one of the ultimate figures in her field by covering Robyn’s eternally great “Dancing On My Own.”
Stereogum
US K-Pop Fest KAMP LA Missing Most Of Today’s Lineup Due To Visa Issues
The two-day K-pop festival KAMP LA 2022 is set to go down this weekend at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, but a number of acts have been forced to drop out due to visa issues. As of Friday (October 14), speculation bubbled online regarding how the scheduled artists had not been seen departing South Korea, and chatter only increased when KAMP artists like BamBam and Jeon Somi hinted at delays in their travel plans. Today, KAMP has released a reworked lineup featuring longer set times for those who were able to make it. KAMP will also offer refunds.
Stereogum
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
Stereogum
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
Stereogum
Gojira – “Our Time Is Now”
It’s wild to think that French prog-metal cult heroes Gojira could be part of the sports-themed video game soundtrack world, but that’s happening. Gojira are hugely popular, and the soundtrack of EA Sports’ new NHL 23 game is heavy on different flavors of popular riff-rock: Turnstile, Korn, Ghost, Coheed And Cambria, A Day To Remember, Iann Dior and Travis Barker, Muse, PUP, Yungblud. That list of names makes no sense, but that’s the world we’re living in, so that game might as well feature a new Gojira ripper, right?
Stereogum
Bleached – “Flip It”
Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.
Stereogum
The Turnstile Live Experience Is A Beautiful, Bewildering Thing
It’s one thing to know that it’s happening, and it’s another thing to see it for yourself. Turnstile are rock stars now. I mean, they are rock stars. This band, three albums and a decade into its run, fully commands a gigantic room. They have a light show. They have stage moves. They have many, many thousands of people ready to scream when they hit the stage. Turnstile are still a hardcore band. They come from hardcore music. They play hardcore. They conduct themselves as a hardcore band. But people don’t cheer the beginnings of songs at hardcore shows. That is the domain of big rock shows — a riff rings out and the crowd immediately whoops with recognition. That’s happening at Turnstile shows now.
Stereogum
Jenny O. – “The Natural World”
Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny O. is currently readying a new album for release early next year. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s New Truth, and she’s already released the R&B-inspired single “Prism.” Now, Jenny is sharing another new album track called “The Natural World,” which was filmed all around pastoral California landmarks like the coastal redwoods. It’s also directed by Sam Gezari.
