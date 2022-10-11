Read full article on original website
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff
Town of Orange Park sealTown of Orange Park website. The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass. Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule
'Of potential concern ... would be the potential impact to the (harbor) pilots.'. Harbor pilots aren’t happy with new speed restrictions in NOAA Fisheries’ proposed North Atlantic right whale rule package, but Port of Fernandina officials aren’t ready to publicly oppose a measure meant to enhance the survival of a species on the brink of extinction.
News4Jax.com
‘We don’t need another liquor store’: Community rallies together, gets lawyer to shut down unwanted business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plan to bring a fifth liquor store in a Northside neighborhood has been turned down after a resident filed an appeal to stop the store from moving into the area. Residents in the Carver Manor neighborhood near Soutel Drive were upset about the possible plan...
Action News Jax
City Council group proposes 2 solutions to tackle homelessness issue in Jacksonville
On Thursday, Jacksonville’s City Council Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues proposed two solutions to help those experiencing homelessness in our community find permanent housing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Homelessness Working Group has met at City Hall before, and the two proposed solutions...
Action News Jax
FDOT to detour Palmetto Street in Middleburg for Blanding Boulevard widening project
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Middleburg drivers should be aware that beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. the Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily detour traffic on Palmetto Street and Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21). >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Lanes on Palmetto Street will be detoured while...
WCJB
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department. Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds. A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County school cardiac screenings caught in COVID-19 vaccine paranoia
The cardiac screening process is safe, noninvasive, painless and free. A free, community health service provided to Nassau County School District students got caught up in the coronavirus vaccine paranoia that continues to grip Florida’s residents and influence the state’s public policy. “We have the opportunity to do...
Action News Jax
Outrage grows over crowded school bus video taken in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is pushing for answers after we obtained exclusive video showing a crowded school bus in Duval County, packed so heavily with students many had to stand in the aisle. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The video was taken by Vanessa Vasquez’s...
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
Reports: Possible body found near Salvation Army on Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity was reported at a bus stop on Beach Boulevard after reports of a body found Wednesday. The bus stop is located in front of the Salvation Army near Country Side Road. Multiple First Coast News employees reported seeing a body covered with a sheet...
Couple facing eviction after Jacksonville Housing Authority pulls assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an organization designed to help people find affordable places to live. For nearly 30 years the Jacksonville Housing Authority has helped fill the need for public housing. However, after one couple thought they were being helped, their lifeline was pulled away. Now time is running...
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County
Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL
The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
Action News Jax
See photos of items up for grabs in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s latest online auction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s still time to bid on items in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s online auction for the month of October. The auction began Friday and will run through 10 a.m. Friday, October 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Three cars and several...
Action News Jax
Westside High placed on lockdown after police search for armed man in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were searching at a mobile home park near the school after getting reports of an armed man in the area.
Action News Jax
Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
Here comes the boom! SpaceX Dragon capsule to make splash down off First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast may he surprised to hear a loud boom Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship will soar above the U.S. Friday before splashing down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically the splash down is projected to happen...
Action News Jax
Police investigating Officer-involved crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Officer-involved crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd. Multiple Officer vehicles can be spotted, with damage spotted on several. Two crashed police cruisers were spotted at the scene with one inside a neighborhood fence. A crashed black...
News4Jax.com
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
