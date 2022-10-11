ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Port officials reticent to oppose right whale vessel speed rule

'Of potential concern ... would be the potential impact to the (harbor) pilots.'. Harbor pilots aren’t happy with new speed restrictions in NOAA Fisheries’ proposed North Atlantic right whale rule package, but Port of Fernandina officials aren’t ready to publicly oppose a measure meant to enhance the survival of a species on the brink of extinction.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County school cardiac screenings caught in COVID-19 vaccine paranoia

The cardiac screening process is safe, noninvasive, painless and free. A free, community health service provided to Nassau County School District students got caught up in the coronavirus vaccine paranoia that continues to grip Florida’s residents and influence the state’s public policy. “We have the opportunity to do...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Outrage grows over crowded school bus video taken in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is pushing for answers after we obtained exclusive video showing a crowded school bus in Duval County, packed so heavily with students many had to stand in the aisle. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The video was taken by Vanessa Vasquez’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Yard Waste#Emergency Management#Nassau Co#Commission
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Politics
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL

The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Police investigating Officer-involved crash on Roosevelt Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Officer-involved crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd. Multiple Officer vehicles can be spotted, with damage spotted on several. Two crashed police cruisers were spotted at the scene with one inside a neighborhood fence. A crashed black...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

