ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is buying firearms from citizens in the hopes of reducing gun violence in the city on Saturday. The department said they are paying $40 for handguns and $100 for long guns. Their event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on October 15 at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot on 395 Piedmont Ave. APD will not run any vehicle tags or collect personal information from those who choose to sell.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO