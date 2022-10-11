ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Teen found shot dead 'in the roadway,' police in DeKalb County say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Traffic
City
Alpharetta, GA
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sell your guns to Atlanta Police at their Saturday event

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is buying firearms from citizens in the hopes of reducing gun violence in the city on Saturday. The department said they are paying $40 for handguns and $100 for long guns. Their event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on October 15 at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot on 395 Piedmont Ave. APD will not run any vehicle tags or collect personal information from those who choose to sell.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#School Bus#Tech#Bus Transportation#Green Light#Red Lights#Fulton County Schools#Applied Information
11Alive

Atlanta training program looks to combat EMS shortage across Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga. — Every minute counts in a medical emergency, but a national EMS shortage could threaten the time it takes for an ambulance to arrive. "We are the frontline, and everybody expects an ambulance and EMS personnel to show up whenever there is an emergency," Jonathan Walker, training manager for Central EMS, explained. "And the fact of the matter is, we're critically low right now."
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
11Alive

Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy