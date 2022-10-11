Read full article on original website
Deadline extended: Marietta Schools superintendent pays for college applications
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools is extending its offer to pay for college applications for high school seniors. The superintendent, Dr. Grant Rivera, said on Wednesday that the district plans to pay for at least one application per senior. It's the third year he's implemented this for students.
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Teen found shot dead 'in the roadway,' police in DeKalb County say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery. He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital. His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene. Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m....
Lanes clear after massive wreck on I-75 in McDonough
Multiple lanes of I-75 southbound are blocked at Highway 20 in McDonough due to a wreck that appears to involve multiple vehicles.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
Sell your guns to Atlanta Police at their Saturday event
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is buying firearms from citizens in the hopes of reducing gun violence in the city on Saturday. The department said they are paying $40 for handguns and $100 for long guns. Their event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on October 15 at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot on 395 Piedmont Ave. APD will not run any vehicle tags or collect personal information from those who choose to sell.
Atlanta training program looks to combat EMS shortage across Georgia
ROSWELL, Ga. — Every minute counts in a medical emergency, but a national EMS shortage could threaten the time it takes for an ambulance to arrive. "We are the frontline, and everybody expects an ambulance and EMS personnel to show up whenever there is an emergency," Jonathan Walker, training manager for Central EMS, explained. "And the fact of the matter is, we're critically low right now."
South Fulton Police Department announces temporary location for its internal operations
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — As the South Fulton Police Department works on plans for a new headquarters, it announced a temporary home for its internal operations. The police department said in a release Tuesday, it'll be moving its internal operations to One Hartsfield Centre, near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, due to a lack of space.
Director of Cherokee sheriff’s office narcotics squad arrested on DUI charges
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A high-ranking deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a DUI charge. Georgia State Patrol arrested Major John New, who is the Director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Roswell Fire Department finally transitioning to full-time staff after decades
ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell has a unique distinction. It's the largest city in the state without a full-time fire department. The city has long relied on volunteers and part time staff, but that’s changing. To put this into perspective, smaller cities like Sandy Springs and...
Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police need help identifying driver of car connected to murder on I-285
ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle they say is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a man on I-285 West on Tuesday. His name was Daniel Booth, and the office said on Thursday he...
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
15-year-old girl arrested in bomb threat that evacuated Cherokee high school
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl has been arrested and accused of faking a bomb threat that evacuated a high school in Cherokee County last month. The anonymous bomb threat caused students at Etowah High School to be released from school around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Traffic stop in Rockdale County turns into a huge drug bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
