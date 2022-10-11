Read full article on original website
Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan's market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
How to Find the Best Stocks for Inflation
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Inflation has been an unavoidable topic for investors in 2022, and it may...
S&P 500 Bear Market: Is It Really Safe to Retire Right Now?
It's been a challenging year for investors and retirees. Inflation has been surging, stock prices are falling, and many people are concerned about a potential recession. The S&P 500 is also officially in a bear market after dropping more than 25% from its peak in January, and some experts believe it could have further to fall.
Kroger Said to Be in Talks to Buy Rival Albertsons
Kroger Co. is said to be in talks to buy rival grocer Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant, according to people familiar with the matter. Liana Baker reports on Bloomberg Television.
