Stereogum
Watch Tove Lo Cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”
Tove Lo is releasing a new album tonight, Dirt Femme, her first self-released project. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — including “True Romance” and “2 Die 4,” and “Grapefruit.” On the cusp of releasing Dirt Femme, the Swedish pop performer paid homage to one of the ultimate figures in her field by covering Robyn’s eternally great “Dancing On My Own.”
Stereogum
Stream Lil Baby’s Immersive New Album It’s Only Me
I’ve been frustrated with Lil Baby lately. Coming off of the gargantuan success of his 2020 album My Turn, the young Atlanta rap star seemed like he could go anywhere. Understandably, Lil Baby used some of his newfound clout to get himself paid; that’s the only explanation for the existence of the Bee Gees-interpolating DJ Khaled/Drake collab “Staying Alive” or the Budweiser-sponsored, Tears For Fears-sampling World Cup song “The World Is Yours To Take.” That kind of thing is obnoxious and artistically bankrupt, but I understand it. What I didn’t understand was the way Baby kept releasing limp, checked-out singles like “Detox” and “Heyy.” But now that Lil Baby’s album is here, I think I get it.
Stereogum
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Watch Botch Play Their First Show In 20 Years
Back in August, Botch returned with their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two,” which is included on an upcoming reissue of the band’s 1999 album We Are The Romans. Last night, they played together live for the first time since 2002 as a surprise for Botch producer Matt Bayles’ birthday party in Seattle. Check out some video from the show via Lambgoat below.
Stereogum
Up The Bracket
If you play the Libertines’ scene-rejuvenating debut Up The Bracket all the way through on Spotify, I’ll give you one guess as to what auto-plays next. Yes, it is the Strokes. In October 2002, when Up The Bracket first came out via Rough Trade, the Libertines were being hardcore marketed as the UK’s Strokes. Big-city roots? Check. Ratty T-shirts? Check. Rock revivalist ideations? Check. …Drugs? Don’t include in the press release, but yes, also check.
Stereogum
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Stereogum
girl in red – “October Passed Me By” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
One of girl in red’s breakthrough hits was “We Fell In Love In October,” a wistful indie-pop love song built on simple drums, echo-laden guitars, and elegant orchestral strings — sort of like Vivian Girls with a chamber-pop twist. Ever since its release in 2018, the song has always picked up streams in the fall, like a micro-scale version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rising back to #1 on the Hot 100 every December. Today, girl in red has released a sequel.
Stereogum
Drake And The Weeknd Continue Grammys Boycott
Drake and the Weeknd once again did not submit their music for Grammys consideration this year. As Pitchfork points out, their solo albums from this year — Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM — do not appear in the ballots that were sent out to voters today. Drake and the Weeknd are, however, still credited as featured guests on a number of songs that were entered for consideration.
Stereogum
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
Stereogum
Filter – “For The Beaten”
Last month, Filter frontman (and onetime Nine Inch Nails touring guitarist) Richard Patrick reunited with NIN in Cleveland to play his band’s Short Bus classic “Hey Man Nice Shot.” It’s been a few years since Filter released a long-player; their last album was 2016’s Crazy Eyes. Today, Filter has shared a new song, “For The Beaten,” which is the first new track from them in two years, following 2020’s “Murica” and “Thoughts And Prayers.”
Stereogum
Watch Pusha T Perform An Entrancing “Just So You Remember” On Seth Meyers
Sometimes, I worry that Pusha T is entering that Spoon zone. As both a recording artist and a live performer, Pusha has been so good for so long that it’s become easy to take him for granted. Case in point: I was not in any rush to watch Pusha’s performance from last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. But when I did watch that performance, I just had to shake my head. The man knows what he’s doing.
Stereogum
FIDLAR – “Sand On The Beach”
The gleefully obnoxious Southern California punks FIDLAR disappeared for three years after the release of their album Almost Free, but they’re back to their old hijinks now. Two months ago, FIDLAR released the comeback single “FSU,” the first taste of a new EP that’s apparently coming out this year. Today, they’ve followed that song with a catchy, revved-up new pogo-bomb called “Sand On The Beach.”
Stereogum
US K-Pop Fest KAMP LA Missing Most Of Today’s Lineup Due To Visa Issues
The two-day K-pop festival KAMP LA 2022 is set to go down this weekend at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, but a number of acts have been forced to drop out due to visa issues. As of Friday (October 14), speculation bubbled online regarding how the scheduled artists had not been seen departing South Korea, and chatter only increased when KAMP artists like BamBam and Jeon Somi hinted at delays in their travel plans. Today, KAMP has released a reworked lineup featuring longer set times for those who were able to make it. KAMP will also offer refunds.
Stereogum
Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour
Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which is set to start Oct. 28 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem. He was announced to open the shows with an acoustic set, but according to emails received by various ticketholders today, he will be replaced by Boukman Eksperyans, the Haitian group that opened for Arcade Fire at European shows last month.
Stereogum
Stream Punitive Damage’s Feral 18-Minute Debut Album This Is The Blackout
Steph Jerkova plays bass in the powerviolence institution Regional Justice Center, and she’s also the leader of the insanely furious Vancouver band Punitive Damage. Punitive Damage don’t sound anything like Regional Justice Center. Instead, Punitive Damage have a ferocious, unhinged take on fast, simplistic old-school hardcore. They sound like they’re mad as fuck and like they’re determined to let you know this as quickly as possible.
