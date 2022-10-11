Read full article on original website
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent report published by America’s Health Rankings says that Louisiana is the nation’s least healthy state for women and children. The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report ranks each of the 50 states in areas of health, including maternal mortality rates, infant mortality, access to prenatal care, teen pregnancy, food sufficiency, and other health factors.
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana recreationally.
ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile. According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating an incident which occurred on September 21 where a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while being cared for in Elton.
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case. On October 10, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders of LaPlace, Louisiana.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October...
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — More than a year after Hurricane Ida, LaPlace, which was among the areas hit the hardest, remains underway with construction and renovations. However, there’s a sign LaPlace is on the road to recovery. The Frostop isn’t only known for its food. “The people...
EMPIRE - The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Sunday after they were stranded in shark-filled waters 25 miles off the Louisiana shore. According to the Coast Guard, a concerned family member had called when the boaters never came back. It was soon discovered their boat sank, and the three were trapped 25 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
An alleged drunk driving crash has taken the life of a 71-year-old man from Raceland. According to Louisiana State Police the crash occurred on US-61 and Jackson Avenue in LaPlace around 5 o’clock in the evening.
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
St. Tammany Parish authorities today announced the arrest of a federal agent for allegedly hitting his spouse. “A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife,”
