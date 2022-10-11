Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers
Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash on Route 22 in North Branford
One person has died and two others are injured after a crash on Route 22 in North Branford on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash. When police arrived, they said they found a three-car...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies
Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
Investigators say Connecticut officers were shot and killed in "ambush" 911 call
As Bristol PD arrived, the suspect immediately fired upon them, fatally injuring two and critically injuring a third. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Brutcher was shot and killed during Wedneday's gunfire exchange. His brother was also shot and taken to the hospital.
3 Found Dead By Furnace Repairman At Stamford Home, Police Say
Three people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home by a furnace repairman. The incident took place in Stamford around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at a residence on Scofield Avenue. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, the repairman was told to enter the rental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox61.com
Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. At this time, the left and center lanes are closed. The crash involves a motorcycle and a...
NBC Connecticut
Ellington Man Has Died After Crash in South Windsor
A 64-year-old Ellington man has died after a crash in South Windsor Tuesday and another driver has serious injuries. Police said three vehicles crashed at Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road just after 4:30 p.m. and one of the drivers, Joseph Murphy, 64, of Ellington, has died. “Our thoughts and prayers...
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
Comments / 0