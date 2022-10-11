ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NORTHFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash on Route 22 in North Branford

One person has died and two others are injured after a crash on Route 22 in North Branford on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash. When police arrived, they said they found a three-car...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Yale New Haven Hospital#Violent Crime#Nhpd
fox61.com

Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Ellington Man Has Died After Crash in South Windsor

A 64-year-old Ellington man has died after a crash in South Windsor Tuesday and another driver has serious injuries. Police said three vehicles crashed at Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road just after 4:30 p.m. and one of the drivers, Joseph Murphy, 64, of Ellington, has died. “Our thoughts and prayers...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy