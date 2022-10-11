Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
idesignarch.com
Elegant Transitional French Style Home in Southern California
This luxury custom home in Costa Mesa, California features rustic modern French-inspired architecture. The house sits on a large half-acre lot with a spacious backyard. There is a separate pool house with a vaulted game room, full bath and an indoor/outdoor bar. Designed by Brandon Architects, and built by Patterson...
newportbeachindy.com
Pacific Wine and Food Classic a Sell-Out Success
The Pacific Wine & Food Classic was a sold-out success after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Held at the Newport Dunes on Saturday, Oct. 1, the event boasted bites from some of Orange County’s finest food spots. From Chef Leo Razo’s signature championship paella to some exciting new eats – plus wine and spirits – this was the event you didn’t want to miss.
newportbeachindy.com
‘The Sound of the Surf’’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival Documents the Rise of Surf Music
Ahh, the sound of the surf: waves crash, gulls screech—retro guitar riffs?. The new documentary “The Sound of The Surf” at the Newport Beach Film Festival examines the birth of surf music that started on our picturesque beaches and our own backyards. Balboa Island and Newport Beach...
lagunabeachindy.com
Opinion: Don’t Chew on Q
If you’re a foodie like me, one of the great pleasures in life is stuffing your gullet with delectable dishes that make you dewy with delight. And easily one of the best things about living in Southern California is the cornucopia of amazing foods. Due to the melting pot of ethnicities, I’d argue that Los Angeles is currently the culinary capital of the world. And Orange County is residually great, due to our Asian, Middle Eastern, Latino and European populations (thank you, immigration)! Laguna? Not so much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfline
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Celebrate the Holidays at Montage Hotels & Resorts from Laguna Beach to Los Cabos
The start of the holiday season is fast approaching, and Montage Hotels & Resorts is welcoming the festive season with special programming, sophisticated culinary experiences, and celebratory offerings for guests of all ages. From the sandy shores of Hawaii to the snowy peaks of Montana and beyond, guests can expect a warm welcome, great dining, and holiday memories that last a lifetime at Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky.
FTU Returns To Southern California – Save $50 On Your Ticket
For the last decade, I’ve spoken at Frequent Traveler University (FTU) events around the nation and I invite you to join me for a great discussion about miles, points, and travel in beautiful Orange County, California next month. FTU Orange Country 2022 – November 12-13, 2022. From November...
luxury-houses.net
Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles
The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Heather and Terry Dubrow Buy $14 Million Century City Penthouse
‘Real Housewives’ stars buy penthouse in The Century. Century City has new reality star neighbors since Heather and Terry Dubrow purchased a luxury condominium in The Century, for $14 million as reported by Mansion Global. Ms. Dubrow said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “To us, this was a time...
A New Desalination Plant Will Help Fight The Drought In Orange County
The Coastal Commission unanimously approved a desalination plant for south Orange County.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Classic Fashion Apparel opens first US facility, bringing hundreds of jobs to Santa Ana
Classic Fashion, an apparel company based in Jordan, is opening its first manufacturing facility in the United States right in Santa Ana.
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants
Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
Paradise Post
California Coastal Commission OKs desalination plant in Orange County
Less than six months after rejecting a proposal for a major desalination plant in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission on Thursday approved plans for a different, smaller project in Orange County they say could serve as a model for future projects. The commission gave unanimous approval — with conditions...
Showers on tap amid cloudy, cooler conditions in SoCal Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Sunday amid cloudy and cooler conditions.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
Comments / 0