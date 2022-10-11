Read full article on original website
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
Bloomberg's Prop. 31 contributions exceed the total spending on two other California ballot measures.
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
SFGate
In Sacramento, election officials register homeless to vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As the number of people without housing continues to rise in many California cities, Sacramento County's elections agency is working to try to make sure those experiencing homelessness have a say in the electoral process by registering them to vote. For the first time since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
