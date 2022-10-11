ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
In Sacramento, election officials register homeless to vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As the number of people without housing continues to rise in many California cities, Sacramento County's elections agency is working to try to make sure those experiencing homelessness have a say in the electoral process by registering them to vote. For the first time since...
SACRAMENTO, CA
