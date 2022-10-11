Read full article on original website
SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED
SECOND PERSON SUFFERS HEART PROBLEM. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were reportedly shot around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW 12th Avenue in Delray Beach, but rescuers arriving on the scene determined that one person was shot in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Boca Raton Woman Claims Broken Sound Broke Her, Sues
Struck By Golf Cart, She Says, At Broken Sound Golf Course. No Explanation As To HOW She Was Struck By Golf Cart… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming she was struck by a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County Man With Dementia Missing, Police Seek Help Locating
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 9:04 p.m. Saturday, October 15: Angelo had been found and is safe. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is missing from Lake Worth Beach. Police issued this alert Saturday […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Palm Beach County Fentanyl Dealer Gets 20 Years After Deadly Dose
Man Found Dead In Local Sober Living Facility. DEA, PBSO Sting. Federal Prosecutors Prosecute… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A South Florida fentanyl dealer whose product killed a man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison for the distribution of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Shooting leads to multi-car crash that leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police say a man who caused multi-vehicle crash on Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound and may have been trying to rush himself to the hospital. Just before 9 Friday night, police say the man travelled west from Third Avenue and 17th Street and hit three other vehicles, including one that was parked an unoccupied.
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
Multiple Schools “SWATTED” Tuesday In Palm Beach, Broward Counties
No Injuries. Caller Claimed Ten Shot In Palm Beach County Private School. All Fake. MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSES. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police and Fire Rescue workers across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties responded to at least six “School Shooting” calls Tuesday morning. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
calleochonews.com
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
WSVN-TV
Large police presence at Miami Central High School after calls of possible active shooter
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a call of a possible shooter in a Miami-Dade County school. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was made to Ronald...
cbs12.com
Military Trail shut down in both directions after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash has shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Military Trail in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a "critical crash" near Flavor Pict Road. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Driver dies after freight train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing along Fern Street and Quadrille Boulevard.
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe
Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.
