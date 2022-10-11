ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED

SECOND PERSON SUFFERS HEART PROBLEM. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were reportedly shot around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW 12th Avenue in Delray Beach, but rescuers arriving on the scene determined that one person was shot in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim

$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Claims Broken Sound Broke Her, Sues

Struck By Golf Cart, She Says, At Broken Sound Golf Course. No Explanation As To HOW She Was Struck By Golf Cart… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming she was struck by a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Fentanyl Dealer Gets 20 Years After Deadly Dose

Man Found Dead In Local Sober Living Facility. DEA, PBSO Sting. Federal Prosecutors Prosecute… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A South Florida fentanyl dealer whose product killed a man was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison for the distribution of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High School
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Multiple Schools “SWATTED” Tuesday In Palm Beach, Broward Counties

No Injuries. Caller Claimed Ten Shot In Palm Beach County Private School. All Fake. MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSES. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police and Fire Rescue workers across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties responded to at least six “School Shooting” calls Tuesday morning. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy