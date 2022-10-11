ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)

Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Time to Visit Lake Tahoe

The towns around Lake Tahoe are extremely popular year-round destinations for outdoor recreation of all types. But because of its high elevation—the lake is above 6,200 feet—the weather in summer and winter is extremely different. Summer is warm enough for river floating and lazy days at the beach, but winter usually brings more than 400 inches of snow to the region’s massive ski resorts. Unless you’re coming to ski, the best time to visit Lake Tahoe is September, when the surrounding towns are less crowded, and hotel prices drop. Daytime temperatures in September can still be well into the 80s Fahrenheit (around 26 degrees Celsius), making it a perfect time to sightsee and explore the area trails without being crowded by families on vacation from the San Francisco Bay Area.
TRAVEL
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

County bike park getting into gear

Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe grading, digging season ends this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — The digging and grading season for permitted projects will end on Saturday, Oct. 15, after which all construction sites must be appropriately winterized to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water quality, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency officials said on Wednesday. TRPA requires all construction sites to be...
HOME & GARDEN
2news.com

Three Closures of State Route 89 this Weekend in Lake Tahoe

Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 (SR-89) motorists of highway closures through the Emerald Bay and Homewood areas for the Lake Tahoe Marathon races this weekend. SR-89 will be closed to traffic in both directions for the marathon on Saturday, October 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. between McKinney Drive (north) and McKinney Drive (south) in Homewood.
TRAFFIC
2news.com

Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

EAT This Week: Six Peaks Grille’s Dry Aged Ribeye

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County VHR program survives

STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
mynews4.com

Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

