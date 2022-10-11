The towns around Lake Tahoe are extremely popular year-round destinations for outdoor recreation of all types. But because of its high elevation—the lake is above 6,200 feet—the weather in summer and winter is extremely different. Summer is warm enough for river floating and lazy days at the beach, but winter usually brings more than 400 inches of snow to the region’s massive ski resorts. Unless you’re coming to ski, the best time to visit Lake Tahoe is September, when the surrounding towns are less crowded, and hotel prices drop. Daytime temperatures in September can still be well into the 80s Fahrenheit (around 26 degrees Celsius), making it a perfect time to sightsee and explore the area trails without being crowded by families on vacation from the San Francisco Bay Area.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO