South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)
Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Time to Visit Lake Tahoe
The towns around Lake Tahoe are extremely popular year-round destinations for outdoor recreation of all types. But because of its high elevation—the lake is above 6,200 feet—the weather in summer and winter is extremely different. Summer is warm enough for river floating and lazy days at the beach, but winter usually brings more than 400 inches of snow to the region’s massive ski resorts. Unless you’re coming to ski, the best time to visit Lake Tahoe is September, when the surrounding towns are less crowded, and hotel prices drop. Daytime temperatures in September can still be well into the 80s Fahrenheit (around 26 degrees Celsius), making it a perfect time to sightsee and explore the area trails without being crowded by families on vacation from the San Francisco Bay Area.
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival
The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
Mountain Democrat
County bike park getting into gear
Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe grading, digging season ends this weekend
STATELINE, Nev. — The digging and grading season for permitted projects will end on Saturday, Oct. 15, after which all construction sites must be appropriately winterized to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water quality, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency officials said on Wednesday. TRPA requires all construction sites to be...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment: 27th Truckee River Day, Fair; Loaded lineup at CBC; Sierra Speaker Series
The Truckee River Watershed Council will be putting on a day of river, meadow, and wetland restoration from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to work side-by-side with volunteers to restore watershed, protect sensitive areas and plant native vegetation. Projects start at either 9 a.m. or 11...
The best places to see fall colors in California
There are some patches of California were leaf-lovers can find forests filled with vibrant fall foliage.
KOLO TV Reno
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
2news.com
Three Closures of State Route 89 this Weekend in Lake Tahoe
Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 (SR-89) motorists of highway closures through the Emerald Bay and Homewood areas for the Lake Tahoe Marathon races this weekend. SR-89 will be closed to traffic in both directions for the marathon on Saturday, October 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. between McKinney Drive (north) and McKinney Drive (south) in Homewood.
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Six Peaks Grille’s Dry Aged Ribeye
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the Truckee-Tahoe region can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County VHR program survives
STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
mynews4.com
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
