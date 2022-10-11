SNL host and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday performed the single “Anxiety” from her recently released second studio album Traumazine. Traumazine, which came out in August, offers “a motley mix of slick bops and searing confessionals that wonderfully encapsulate all of her various vibes,” as Rolling Stone’s Will Dukes wrote in a review. The 18-track album also features songs like “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Pressurelicious” with Future, and “Who Me” with Pooh Shiesty.

